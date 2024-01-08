I got to sit in the new Razer Iskur V2 at CES 2024, and I instantly realized two things: this is the ultimate gaming chair for 2024 and, wow, I’ve been sitting in a by far inferior generic chair for the last severals years. My aching back told me so.

Not all gaming chairs are made equally. This one felt like a throne.

Yes, like many of you, I’m guilty of owning a sub-$200 gaming chair and I’m now living to regret it after I tasting the good life with the Razer Iskur V2. It provided instant back relief and proved to me that not all gaming chairs are made equally.

This one felt like a throne.

Now available to order at the Razer Store, this gaming chair goes ten dimensions deep, according to my calculations: it features a new 6D adjustable and adaptive lumbar support system and 4D armrests for further customization – height, position, and angle – and a memory foam head cushion for head and neck support.

With so many customizations, I can micromanage this chair while I micromanage The Shortcut by positioning the armrests up and down, forwards and backwards, left and right, and rotated inwards or outwards.

I know, I know. 6D lumbar support sounds like a marketing gimmick. I thought that too before sitting down in this chair. But the lower back cushion moved with my spine as if it was attached – if I leaned right or left, it contoured to my back. It doesn’t just sit there idly. It felt amazing.

There’s also a spring-loaded mechanism that automatically adjusts for body weight and posture, high-density foam cushions and EPU-grade synthetic leather. And when I pulled the lever on the right side, the chair went nearly horizontal so that I could lean back all the way back. The Iskur V2 feels like sitting in a swanky lie-flat first class seat on an airplane. My previous gaming chair was stuck in economy class.

The only thing that may cause you to flinch uncomfortably is the price. The Razer Iskur V2 costs $649.99 when the V1 gaming chair has been priced at $599.99. I’ve seen it on sale for as low as $499.99 through Amazon, but V1 took a long time to get to that lower price (it launched in October 2020).

Trust me on this: based on my testing and experience with gaming chairs at all price ranges, discomfort and back problems is the net result of using some sub-$200 chairs. This applies whether it’s when you’re gaming in front of a PC rig or working at a computer desk. The Razer Iskur V2 is the top-of-the-line and and my back and posture can’t wait to try it out in a gaming marathon soon.

For a brief period of time in at this Las Vegas tech conference, the Razer Iskur V2 was my oasis in the Nevada desert. I can’t wait to lean back and be among the first to review it.