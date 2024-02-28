🤝 OnePlus has teamed up with developer HoYoverse for a special Genshin Impact phone

🤯 The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is a must for fans

💜 The phone is packed with special details and sports a striking purple design

🎮 Collectors will love the little extras, and the phone has been tuned specifically for Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact fans rejoice. The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is the ultimate celebration of HoYoverse’s incredibly popular game, with a spotlight on one of its beloved characters, Keqing.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition is inspired by Keqing’s lightning-powered abilities and is essentially a purple OnePlus 12R (16 GB + 256GB variant) with all the top-tier technology that comes with it. However, it also features extra optimizations for Genshin Impact.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Load times have been reduced, performance doesn’t degrade over time, and the phone’s UI has been overhauled to resemble the world of Genshin Impact and the design elements of Keqing. You can also suspend your game for up to 72 hours and won’t have to wait to get back in the game thanks to the 100W Supervooc charger giving you full battery in 26 minutes.

What’s more, collectors will be pleased to know that the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition comes with a treasure trove of unique freebies. You get a display case, charging cable, badges, stickers, custom emojis, a special sim card pin, poster, phone case, and even a custom message and ringtone from Keqing herself, if you really want to lean into your fandom. It’s truly a love letter to Genshin Impact fans.

We went hands-on with the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition before MWC 2024 officially kicked off, and it’s undoubtedly a gorgeous phone. It’s very much aimed at fans of the game, though, for better or worse.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition pre-order date

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition start today, February 28, with the phone going on sale first in India on March 19. It’ll be available in the US and Europe on March 21 and March 28, respectively.

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition price is $649.99/€749, which is only $150 more than the standard OnePlus 12R and you get more storage, RAM, and all the special extras mentioned above.