(Credit: The Shortcut)

MWC or Mobile World Congress is the world’s biggest mobile-focused conference, equivalent to a car show like Los Angeles Auto Show or a tech convention like CES. It takes places every year and based on last year’s return to form as a full-on event, we expect this year to be an even bigger show – especially with AI on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

What is MWC

MWC is short for Mobile World Congress and it’s a gathering of the mobile-focused tech community. From phone manufacturers, computer companies, wireless routers, telephone service providers, to mobile chipmakers, if it involves anything you can put in your pocket or bag and take it on the go you’ll find it at the show. MWC is essentially a preview of what the future of phones for the next year will look like as well as the latest developments all mobile devices in general.

When is MWC 2024?

MWC 2024 takes place from Monday, February 26 to Tuesday, February 2024.

(Credit: The Shortcut)

What to expect from MWC 2024?

MWC fills the halls of the Fira de Barcelona convention center with household companies like Samsung, Dell, Lenovo, Nokia, Qualcomm, OnePlus. MWC is also host to plenty of lesser known names in the US like Honor, Xiaomi, Tecno, and more. The span of devices announced at MWC can be just as diverse with new phones, tablet, laptops, routers, concept devices, and of course there’s also software beyond just the shiny hardware announcements.

Here’s what to expect from a few of the biggest companies at MWC.

Google

As most of the phones and other devices at MWC run on Android it’s likely Google will announce a few new Android features and maybe even tease the next version of the OS. Last year, Google introduced Keep as an all-in one note taking widget and app. Looking at Google’s exhibitor page, there’s a Google Cloud logo that may allude to the company’s next announcement.

Nothing

Nothing recently confirmed the naming of a new Phone 2a device. Beyond that, Nothing has only said “with Phone 2A we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs — performance, camera, you name it — some of the most loved features of Phone 2.” So hopefully we’ll learn more about the device at the show later this month.

OnePlus

OnePlus just announced a pair of new phones with the OnePlus 12 and 12R, but the company might have more in store for us. Current online speculation points to a new OnePlus Watch 2 announcement at MWC 2024.

(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Samsung

Don’t expect any new smartphone from Samsung at MWC as the company reserves launching those outside of a big event. Instead the company usually displays its other advancements like 5G and virtual reality, which were the main focuses of last year. This year we’re hoping Samsung will double down on VR given the recent launch of the Apple Vision Pro.

Nokia

Last year Nokia announced a trio of budget phones at MWC and so we think it’ll announce new devices again at this years show. Whether it or they will be branded as Nokia or its parent brand, HMD, remains to be seen.

Honor

Honor is basically the other biggest foldable phone maker you probably haven’t heard about. We’re likely to see a new foldable phone. There’s also a new rumor that Honor will introduce a large tablet with 5G connectivity and a new Snapdragon chip according to Notebook review.

Credit: Weibo via Gizmochina

Huawei

The latest rumors suggest Huawei might introduce a new foldable flip phone called the Huawei Pocket S2. From a leaked image of the colors, the phone closely resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 with its overall design but instead of a large cover screen, it’ll have a smalle circular display.

Motorola

The Motorola Glory might be the successor to last year’s Motorola Razr 40 Ultra/Plus according to a report from MSpoweruser. Early renderings suggest the phone will feature largely the same design. It’s also likely it’ll receive a new Snapdragon processor to improve performance and battery life.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.