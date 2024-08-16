The new Apple iPhone 16 Pro colors. (Image credit: Sonny Dickson / X )

👜 Apple’s standout iPhone 16 Pro color may have a bronze-like finish

🌈 It’s rumored to join other colors: black, white, and gray/titanium

🏅 No, there’s still no true gold iPhone 16 Pro color option

🌹 Previous rumors suggested the 16 Pro would come in rose gold

As summer begins to wind down, the iPhone 16 rumors have begun heating up, and the leaks keep on coming. This time around, we’re getting a new look at the iPhone 16 colors, which, among the iPhone 16 Pro series, is expected to include black, white, and natural (gray), as seen in our iPhone 15 Pro Max review last year. But instead of a fourth blue titanium color, the Apple is rumored to offer a bronze-like finish.

iPhone 16 Pro colors in ‘Bronze’ leaked

👜 A leather-colored iPhone, anyone? In a post from Sonny Dickson on X, four dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro appear lined up next to each other, and that’s where we get our first look at Apple’s new bronze-like finish. The image makes the color look more brown than anything, almost the same color as lightly tanned leather.

It’s unclear whether today’s leak is accurate, but it does corroborate a previous leak posted to Weibo that indicated Apple would introduce a bronze-like finish. Previous reports have hinted that the company would add “rose” to the list of colors available, but that doesn’t seem to be the way things are panning out.

🏅 Still no gold. Last year was the first time Apple skipped a gold option for the iPhone, and it looks like that trend will continue this year with the iPhone 16 Pro. That’s a bit disappointing since many people are fans of the gold option, especially with the shiny accents Apple always adds to its phones. This bronze colorway will be the closest we get to its return, but it’s certainly not the gold we used to know.

🌈 Better than the iPhone 15’s colors? Sonny Dickson previously posted images of the regular iPhone 16 colors, which include white, black, blue, green, and pink. Overall, these colors seem to be a step up from last year’s iPhone 15 colors since they’re a lot more vibrant, but we’ll have to wait to see what they look like in person at next month’s Apple event to know whether they’re any good.

📱 New iPhones are right around the corner. September is just a couple of weeks away, with the launch event rumored to be happening on September 10. That’s when we’re expecting Apple to unveil its new iPhone lineup: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. They’ll go head-to-head with the top Android smartphones seen in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review and Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL review.