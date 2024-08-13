Pros

✅ ⌚ Google’s stylish circular watch comes in a bigger size

✅ 📐 Not only is it bigger, but there’s less screen bezel for a fuller face

✅ 💡 Brighter screen that can also get really dim want needed

✅ 🔋 New dual-engine processor promises long battery life

✅ 🏃‍♂️ Fewer fitness and sleep metrics locked behind a paywall

Cons

❌ 😴 Lacks some sleep features seen in the Galaxy Watch Ultra

❌ 🪨 Not as durable as Apple or Samsung’s Ultra

❌ 💡 Brighter, yes, but outshined by its competition

❌ 💸 The LTE version is where things get more expensive

Pricing and where to buy

45mm: $399 for WiFi / $449 for LTE

41mm: $349 for WiFi / $449 for LTE

Best Buy: Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

Best Buy: Pixel Watch 3 (41mm)

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is my dream smartwatch. Its circular, domed-glass display offers the styling of a classic timepiece combined with the digital smarts and fitness capabilities that rival any smartwatch I’ve reviewed – this includes my Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review.

When I first reviewed the Google Pixel Watch two years ago, I liked it, but the small size meant the touchscreen was tiny on my wrist and the battery life was weak. Google has fixed that this year with a larger 45mm watch size (while still keeping the 41mm size).

Size is Google’s theme in 2024. My ongoing Google Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL review highlights that its best AI phone is offered in two sizes. Google has also added a more power-efficient dual-engine processor and larger batteries to Pixel Watch in both sizes. This timepiece keeps on ticking.

I still need to do long-term testing before offering a full Pixel Watch 3 review in advance of its September 10 release date. Ironically, that happens to be the day of the rumored iPhone 16 launch event, so Apple may have an answer for Google’s latest smartwatch upgrade with a redesigned Apple Watch 10. It’s never been a more exciting time for wrist-worn wearables.

📐Two sizes was my #1 request. The new 45mm with 40% more screen real estate joins the 41mm watch size that always felt like a miniature tease on anything by small wrists. The larger size is a better fit, easier to read and offers more touchscreen space for better navigation.

📺 Less screen bezel. There’s 16% less dead space surrounding the display, so even the 41mm watch size offers a fuller display than Google’s previous two watches.

⌚Stylish domed glass design. I’m a fan of Google’s traditional-looking circular watch and its domed-glass aesthetics. It stands out among other smartwatches with square and flat circular faces.

🤕 I’ll durability test this. The Pixel Watch 3 is outfitted with the same Corning Gorilla Glass 5 as last year, although I don’t expect it to be as durable given its vulnerable domed glass shape. At least not compared to the more rugged Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

🔋This watch keeps on ticking. This is the benchmark everyone wants me to test: battery life. The larger 45mm watch offers more capacity via a 420mAh battery (41mm is still 306mAh), and, according to Google, it offers 35% more battery life – up to 36 hours in battery-saver mode.

⚙️ Dual-engine processor. The Pixel Watch 3 is powered by two chips and switches between them seamlessly, a lot like the OnePlus Watch 2 does. It’s the secret sauce to offering more battery life, while still harnessing the grunt of its powerful Qualcomm SW5100 chip.

🪫20% faster charging. You’ll save a full 15 minutes when charging the Pixel Watch 3 vs its predecessor. Google says it’ll reach 50% in just 28 minutes on the 45mm (24 mins on 41mm).

⚡ Curious about this year’s charger. When trying to find my Pixel Watch 2 charger before this year’s Made By Google event, I realized that Google switched up the charger puck last year. I hope that this year’s version doesn’t change so I have at least two chargers (plus it’s less e-waste), something I appreciate about the Apple Watch.

🏃‍♂️ Fitness features escape the paywall. The Pixel Watch 3 is offering a readiness score without a Fitbit Premium subscription. It seems like less fitness content is locked behind a paywall this year, with an intense focus on running from real-time coaching insights to better workout segmentation to offline Google Maps.

💡 Screen brightness upgrade (just not the best). Google doubled the peak brightness of its new smartwatch to 2,000 nits. Apple and Samsung’s Ultra watches reach 3,000 nits, ideal for outdoor glances at your watch, but Google isn't trailing far behind now.

🌔 Dim when you need it. Brightness is great – except when you don’t need it. In a theater or as a parent in a nursery. That’s why Google’s touting the fact that the Pixel Watch 3 can get down to 1 nit, dynamically adjusted to your environment.

🤖 AI in this smartwatch. Google is touting auto bedtime and auto-low-battery-saver features, both helping you and the battery rest. I’m really curious as to how these function – will it be able to tell the difference between me sleeping and watching Netflix? Time will tell.

🎛️ Better UI. Google spruced up its WearOS platform with Nest camera live feed integration, a Google TV remote control UI, Google Home controls, a Pixel voice note recorder button and even an Ultra-wideband-powered car starter (first for BMW and Minis).

