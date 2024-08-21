🏆 Review score: 5 out of 5

Pros

✅ 📸 Excellent cameras rival those of Apple, Samsung

✅ 🤳 42MP selfie camera upgraded for wider, brighter group photos

✅ 🪄 AI camera magic tricks like ‘Add Me’ exceed expectations

✅ 💡 Brighter display and slightly thinner bezels than 8 Pro

✅ 🤖 Gemini Advanced is free for a year with Pixel Pro phones

✅ 👇 Much-improved fingerprint sensor accuracy

✅ 🔋 Better battery life and faster charging

Cons

❌ 💰 $100 more for the 9 Pro XL vs last year’s 8 Pro

❌ 🗄️ 128GB of base storage size falls short of rivals

❌ 🧲 No magnetic Qi2 wireless charging – it didn’t make the cut

Pricing & where to buy

💰 Pixel 9 Pro XL: $1,099

💰 Pixel 9 Pro: $999 (coming September 4)

📆 Release date: tomorrow, August 22

I’ve been reviewing Google-branded smartphones every year since the 6 – not the Pixel 6 from three years ago, but the Nexus 6 from ten years ago. I don’t often give out perfect review scores, but this year’s Pixel 9 Pro XL offers the biggest year-over-year leap in performance – especially if you care about the camera.

Why? The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL camera performs AI magic. It delivers AI features that consumers actually care about. I loved testing “Add Me,” a new mode that creates an AI composite image, finally allowing photo takers to jump into a second pic and nail the all-inclusive perfect family or friend group photo from the 50MP camera. Come out from behind the camera – you, too, can be seen.

I can report that “Add Me” isn’t a gimmick – it actually exceeded my expectations, as did the wider, brighter 42MP selfie camera. It builds on top of last year’s “Best Take,” which has allowed me to swap heads among a series of photos, in case I look good in one pic and my friends or family look better in others shots. Families love this AI tool.

The new Pixel Screenshots app uses AI to help sort and data-mine my “screenshot everything” addiction (14,000 and counting). Again, it’s actually useful AI, not just another clone of ChatGPT-4o – though Gemini AI is out to challenge OpenAI, too.

Google, which leapfrogged Apple’s event by launching in August instead of its usual October, is pushing its Gemini AI features out to consumers before Apple Intelligence even has a chance. And it has an offer Android fans can’t refuse: Gemini Advanced, a $20-a-month subscription, is free for a year with any Pixel 9 Pro phone purchase.

Beyond the camera and AI, the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers other upgrades over last year's Pixel 8 Pro: a brighter display with slightly thinner bezels, better battery life with much faster charging, Satellite SOS, and much-improved fingerprint sensor accuracy (a gripe that caused at least one subscriber of The Shortcut to return his Pixel 8 Pro).

I appreciate the fact that Google’s “Pro” phone finally comes in two sizes with shared specs in the smaller size beyond the non-Pro $799 Pixel 9. If you find a smaller screen more comfortable, you, too, can enjoy the fruits of the best Pixel upgrade I’ve tested in years. I’ll have a Google Pixel 9 Pro review and a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review closer to their September 4 release dates.

And, of course, I’ll have an iPhone 16 Pro review when Apple launches its next phone. The iPhone 16 release date rumors suggest it’ll launch next month. I always carry my iPhone 15 Pro Max with me daily, along with at least one Android phone (usually the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra).

I’ve had more fun testing this year’s phone than any other prior Pixel or Nexus. It’s simple: Google has consumer-friendly fixes for real-life problems, especially with its groundbreaking camera. The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers AI features you can’t get anywhere else. It’s Google’s best phone in a decade.

Pricing

🆓 🤖 Gemini AI for free. A full year of Gemini Advanced, Google’s AI answer to ChatGPT-4o, comes with the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL (as well as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold). That’s a $ 20-a-month value.

💸 Sneaky $100 price increase. At first glance, the 6.8-inch Google Pixel Pro 9 XL seems like a new tier that didn’t exist before, so its higher $1,099 price makes sense. But if you’re upgrading from last year’s $999 6.7-inch Google Pixel 8 Pro, you’re paying $100 more. Really, the 6.3-inch Google Pixel Pro at $999 is the new model – don’t let the name fool you.

Design

📐 Pro in two sizes. Small hands, rejoice! 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch screens offer the same specs (aside from battery life and charging speeds) whether or not you want a big display. You can have Google’s top Pixel camera without stretching your thumbs or cutting back on specs.

👀 Refined look. I’m a fan of the soft-touch matte finish on the back compared to the glossy finish on the standard Pixel 9. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s polished metal frame along the sides is strikingly shiny but, thankfully, not as slippery as it looks. The “camera visor,” which no longer stretches the entire width of the Pixel, has also changed.

🪨 Strong glass. Corning’s scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus 2 returns, though it was previously only on the Pixel 8 Pro among Google’s phones. So we’re getting it in a smaller size for the first time ever.

🎨 Four new likable colors. Standard colors Obsidian (black) and Porcelain (white) are here alongside a pop of color: Hazel (gray) and Rose Quartz (light pink). I will miss last year’s Bay Blue color, but at least we’re seeing some fun, non-neutral shades to rival the even better range of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors.

Display

📱15% thinner bezels. It’s a small change, but the border that surrounds the screen has shrunk and is more uniform. If you care about screen-to-body ratios, you’ll enjoy this upgrade. It makes the thicker bezel in our Google Pixel 8a review seem huge.

💡 Extremely bright display. Google’s phone is officially brighter than my iPhone 15 Pro Max when outdoors (3,000 nits vs Apple’s 2,000 nits of peak brightness). When viewing normal HDR content, brightness maxes out at 2,000 nits vs the iPhone’s 1,600 nits. Your move, Apple. Bring on the iPhone 16 Pro.

🏃‍♂️ 1-120Hz screen refresh rate. Google’s “Super Actua” LPTO OLED display returns with the same adaptive refresh rate we saw last year, but it was limited to the Pixel 8 Pro. Now, it’s included in both sizes, offering a 120Hz refresh rate that can be dialed down to 1Hz automatically when the action isn’t intense, saving battery life.

👇 Ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor. I’ve seen your complaints about the optical fingerprint sensor in Pixel phones. I’m happy to report that Google has ditched that tech for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that’s faster and more accurate.

Specs and AI

📶 5G, no upcharge. Something I spotted in my review last year: a “special” Pixel 8 with Verizon’s mmWave 5G that cost $50 more than the base sub6 5G used by other US carriers. Now there’s no split: mmWave + sub6 are both here for the same price.

🛜 WiFi 7 upgrade. Have a WiFi 7 router? Google’s latest phone steps up this spec from WiFi 6e seen in last year’s phones.

🐏 RAM for AI. 16GB of RAM (up from 12GB) is designed for AI. Previously, extra RAM in phones was a snake oil specs boast. But we’re starting to see AI chew up memory – see the RAM-reliant Apple Intelligence compatibility list for more on that.

🗄️ 128GB to 1TB storage. Google’s Pro phones start at 128GB, which is weaker than expected given the price increase. To compare: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S24+, and iPhone 15 Pro Max all start at 256GB.

⚙️ Tensor G4 chip. Google’s chip offers 20% faster browsing and 17% faster app launches. Moreover, Google notes that its chip is designed for AI more than any specific benchmark.

🤖 Gemini Live’s debut. Google’s Gemini Nano with multimodality and conversational Gemini Live enables your phone to understand things in context – text, images, audio, and speech, and then act on that within Google’s software products. It reminds me of what I wanted when I reviewed the Rabbit R1, which was supposed to be a Large Action Model (LAM) but focused more on working with Google’s vast suite of services.

🎮 Gaming performance. Tensor chips have struggled to keep up with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones when gaming (not to mention Apple iPhones). I was able to hit a fairly steady 120fps on Call of Duty Mobile with fewer dropped frames than last year, but I got better, more consistent performance with both Samsung and iPhone when trying more intense open-world 3D games like Genshin Impact.

🥶 Vapor chamber. Notably, Google redesigned the cooling of the Pixel 9 Pro, so multi-tasking, AI, and gaming while charging shouldn’t overheat this phone. The extra space may be why we see charge charging speeds on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL only.

📡 Satelite SOS. Catching up with Apple’s iPhone SOS feature, Google is finally offering a way to make a connection in an emergency. Both Qualcomm and MediaTek unveiled plans for this, but this is the first time we’ve seen it in a Google-owned smartphone.

Cameras

📸 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide & telephoto. Its camera megapixels and sensor sizes are the same as those of the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google says it rebuilt the HDR pipeline.

🤳 Wide group selfies. I love Google Pixel’s wide 103° field of view selfie camera. It reminds me of the fan-favorite (for its time), LG V10, which had a 120° field of view. It captures everyone and everything in your group shots.

🤩 I’m ready for my 42MP selfie. This is a big upgrade over last year’s 10.5MP front camera, offering 30% more light sensitivity. The main cameras didn’t change a lot, but the front one did.

🤗 ‘Add Me’ uses AI to insert you in pics. The camera taker and subject can swap roles and appear together in a composite shot, which is extremely handy for moms and dads behind the camera who can’t always get the entire family in a vacation pic. Google uses 15 on-device AI models to pull off its latest photo magic trick, and I can report that it actually works as intended in most cases, especially with enough light.

🖼️ ‘Auto Frame’ in Magic Editor. Ever wish you could zoom out of a photo? This AI editing tool lets you simulate that by recomposing the shot with a new border that’s based on known photo techniques. Generative AI fills in the blanks around the outline of the original photo. I found it works unless you’re trying to expand upon copyrighted builds or iconography.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

🪄 Reimagine in Magic Editor. I prompted changes to a photo with “Reimagine as… him on a Safari,” and sure enough, Kevin Lee was transported from NYC to the wilds of Africa. This sort of AI I find to be a gimmick, but can be a fun party trick.

🤪😃🙄 Best Take returns. This AI head-swapping feature premiered in the entire Pixel 8 series, as we noted in our Pixel 8a review (Google isn’t holding back on its AI), and I need to highlight it again. No one else has copied this feature, and it remains priceless for friends and families trying to get the perfect group photo.

📹 Video Boost rivals iPhone. Google put a lot of emphasis on its video upgrade for one reason: Apple’s video capabilities remain unbeatable. The Pixel 9 Pro series offers 2x as fast video rendering as the Pixel 8 Pro and HDR+ across all zoom levels, from 5x optical to 20x. It automatically uploaded my videos and applied video boost making the process seamless.

🎥 8K upscaling. Video recording remains 4K, but Google I was able to pull out 30MP HDR stills from Google’s AI-upscaled videos. it’s impressive, but takes a trained eye to see the differences on a smartphone.

Battery

🔋 24+ hour battery. Google has more than all-day battery life for the first time, at least on the larger Pixel Pro XL. This is thanks to its 5,060mAh capacity (up from 5,050mAh) and Tensor G4 chipset efficiency.

🪫 100-hour Extreme Battery Saver. This mode will get you through a rough patch by limiting your phone usage to core apps like the phone, camera, text messages, and the clock (so your alarms won’t turn off). Everything else will be in grayscale.

⚡ 70% charge in 30 mins. Only in the Pixel 9 Pro XL will you find Google’s fastest charging speeds via a 45W charger. Use a laptop charger if you have one because going to 70% in just a half hour is something we tend to see only from phones out of China.

🧲 No magnetic Qi2 charging. The Google Pixel 9 series doesn’t feature something I’ve enjoyed on newer iPhones: MagSafe-like capabilities. The Qi2 specification is out there, but we won’t see any of this year’s Android phones cling to wireless chargers. Consider this a casualty of the Pixel’s rushed 10-month upgrade cycle.

🆚 Only in the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The Pixel 9 Pro (and Pixel 9) can charge 55% in 30 mins with a 45W charger, and they have smaller batteries, so getting to this level is something for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. It may be the best reason to buy this phone.

