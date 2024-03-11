I now have one rule when I travel: I don’t leave home without my mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe. This all-in-one wireless charger has become essential when I travel the world and I’ve put it to the test over thousands of nautical miles – from NYC to Rome, from Las Vegas at CES to Montreal, from Barcelona at MWC to Morocco and back. It’s my go-to wireless charger no matter where I’m going.

I’ve been able to charge my iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 all at the same time and easily fold away the charger when I need to move locations. It comes with a nice, eco-friendly fabric case so I can quickly pack up the lightweight wireless charger as well as its included USB-C cable and charging brick.

Its MagSafe charging pad has a strong magnetic cling to it so my iPhone feels secure, and the Apple Watch charging puck can turn 90° to enable Night Stand mode. While the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger is marketed for Apple devices, it works just the same for Android devices. I tested it on my Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel 8 Pro as well as my Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds, and all of those charged too.

At an MSRP of $150, this triple-threat Qi-enabled charger is only $20 more than Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger and can charge three devices instead of just two. Moreover, the latest version of this 3-in-1 charger, launched in 2023, can juice up newer Apple Watch models at full speed, beating Apple’s own Duo charger.

There are a lot of cheap 3-in-1 chargers on Amazon right now that I’ve also tested, but buyer beware: they tend to offer slower charging speeds as you plop down more devices and can even stop working altogether just after your warranty expires. Trust me, I’ve experienced that firsthand. This is the one to go with as of early 2024.

Pros

✅ 🏆 The best compact 3-in-1 wireless travel charger we’ve tested

✅ 🔋 Fastest 15W wireless charging for your iPhone (or Android)

✅ ⚡ Fastest 7.5W charging for Apple Watches 7 and above

✅ ⌚ Apple Watch charging puck turns 90° for Night Stand mode

✅ 🛅 Fabric case is compact, actually useful for travel organization

✅ 🛡️ Holds up better than cheap, no-name tri-chargers on Amazon

Cons

❌ ⌚ Sometimes an Apple Watch Ultra with a heavy band slips off at 90°

❌ 🔌 I wish the USB-C port wasn’t located under the Apple Watch puck

❌ 💰 Other 3-in-1- wireless chargers are cheaper (but less reliable)

🏆 Review score: 5 out of 5

🏅 Editor’s Choice Award

⚡Full-speed 3-in-1 wireless charger. Not only does it eliminate the need for three different cables (you only need one USB-C to plug in this tri-fold charging pad), but it charges three devices at full speed. That means up to 15W for an iPhone and 7.5W for the Apple Watch and AirPods. You can buy a seemingly similar 3-in-1 charging pad for as low as $28 (good luck), but the speeds and reliability greatly diminish.

⌚ Fast Charge Apple Watch. When Apple launched its Watch 7, it dramatically improved charging speeds by 33%. But most charging pads out there don’t support this faster speed – including Apple’s own MagSafe Duo. What I’ve noticed is that a lot of knock-offs will advertise 15W charging, duping consumers into thinking that the Apple Watch also charges quickly. Caution: that 15W is just for the iPhone. Among travel chargers, mophie’s 3-in-1 is the only charger that has lived up to the hype.

🪶 Lightweight foldable design. I love the quick charge-and-stow design of this sleek foldable travel charger. It's made of durable plastic on one side (surrounding the charging pads) and textured fabric on the other. Unfurled, I’ve been able to use it on an airplane (at least when my seat is upgraded) and always have it in my hotel room.

🛅 A case that actually works. I’m usually anti-case-within-a-case when it comes to packing. They tend to take up more room than it’s worth, so I’m one to throw my stuff in my backpack. But mophie’s minimalistic fabric case is so well designed with space for just the essentials that I feel like it keeps me organized more than it takes up extra room. The latest 2023 version of this travel charger even has space for an Apple AirTag and extra cable or – in my case – an international converter.

🔌 Beats cables in one key way. I have a silly habit of checking my iPhone before I go to bed at night – multiple times. If it’s plugged in, I tend to unplug it at some point, especially when I’m in a hotel room and don’t have enough reach. The next day, I’m without a full charge (“Ugh! I didn’t plug it back in!”). With wireless charging, I don’t have that problem. I can pick up and put down my phone as many times as I’d like.

🤼 Better than MagSafe Duo. I had been waiting for Apple’s MagSafe Duo to be updated ever since the Apple Watch 7 launched. I refused to buy it since it has slower Apple Watch charging speeds, though I’ve been tempted when it’s on sale. Now I don’t need to wait as I’m fully content with the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger instead, and able to charge three devices at once instead of just two.

⌚ Apple Watch Nightstand mode. The watch charging puck stands up 90°, which enables Apple’s Night Stand mode. But you can also leave the watch flat. Both of the orientations feel secure, but when I used my titanium Apple Watch Ultra with the Milanese Loop it sometimes wanted to slip away from the charger, and laying the watch flat wasn’t an option with this band. So I just had to be mindful of that.

🪢 The USB-C port could be better placed. What I mean by this is the USB-C port for this charger is located under the Apple Watch puck. It’s fine, but the Apple Watch bands tend to spill over (unless you close the loop on your watch band every time in the 90° orientation). If there was one thing I could change about the design it would be to locate the port underneath the AirPods charging mat where there’s no hangover.

Should I buy the mophie 3-in-1 Travel Charger?

Yes, if…

✅ ⚡ You want a reliable wireless charger for an iPhone, Apple Watch & AirPods

✅ ✈️ You travel and want a compact, easily totable wireless charger

✅ 🔋 You crave maximum juice: 15W iPhone and 7.5W Watch & AirPods charging

✅ 🛡️ You seek a durable wireless charger vs the poor imitators we’ve all seen

No, if…