I just wrote a mophie 3-in-1 travel charger review, and right as I posted it, mophie announced a brand new limited-edition design that caught my eye: a cherry bloom festival themed mobile charger for those who love flowers, admire Japan or simply can’t get enough of Barbie’s favorite color, pink. It’s now on sale through the Zagg website for $149.95 in the US and via the Apple Store throughout Asia.

It offers the same specs as the 2023 mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe (the one with a zippered pouch instead of the older pull-string around a button pouch), so that means it has the capability to fast charge your Apple Watch. That’s something the Apple MagSafe Duo can’t even do. Of course, it has 15W charging for newer iPhones, like my go-to, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and quickly charges AirPods. You can also Qi charge an Android phone and non-Apple earbuds case, according to our tests in the full mophie 3-in-1 travel charger review.

Where to get the normal color in case the cherry blossom design sells out:

Zagg: mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

Apple: mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

Amazon: mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

Best Buy: mophie 3-in-1 travel charger

The big highlights exclusive to this special edition travel charger are the fact that the pouch is pink with white flowers and the Qi charging pads are pink instead of the normal white for a standout look. This certainly goes with the cherry blossom festival theme mophie is going after. In the United States, the National Cherry Blossom Festival is March 20 to April 14 in Washington, D.C., so like the flowers, this limited-edition travel charger might not be around forever.