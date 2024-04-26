The Rabbit R1 AI device in hand – it’s as ambitious as it is bright orange. But it doesn’t work as advertised just yet (Credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

I’ve spent 70 hours testing the Rabbit R1, the mystery “AI pocket companion” that, for $199, lets me physically hold AI in my hand. It’s an ambitious artificial intelligence gadget similar to software chatbots like ChatGPT, with the twist that I can carry it around in a dedicated, real-world piece of bright orange hardware.

I’ll re-review the Rabbit R1 AI device with every update and even give it a new score if it starts functioning properly. (Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Is the Rabbit R1 cool? Yes. Is the AI super smart? Most of the time. Is it a superb pocket translator? Sí! Sí! Does it have first-gen issues you need to know about? You bet. It feels like I’m beta-testing limited features at launch, with the more complex AI ideas (previously promised) still to come. After heavily testing it, I’m launching the full review for paid subscribers of The Shortcut and answering their questions first, as I did with my Apple Vision Pro review.

Let’s start the full review with the pros and cons of this AI device – and the killer app (and saving grace feature) of this pocketable AI device.

