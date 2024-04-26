🥕 Rabbit R1 review: don't buy this AI device yet
The $199 Rabbit R1 holds a lot of promise, but I felt as if I was beta-testing tech that only functions some of the time. Here's what works and what doesn't.
I’ve spent 70 hours testing the Rabbit R1, the mystery “AI pocket companion” that, for $199, lets me physically hold AI in my hand. It’s an ambitious artificial intelligence gadget similar to software chatbots like ChatGPT, with the twist that I can carry it around in a dedicated, real-world piece of bright orange hardware.
Is the Rabbit R1 cool? Yes. Is the AI super smart? Most of the time. Is it a superb pocket translator? Sí! Sí! Does it have first-gen issues you need to know about? You bet. It feels like I’m beta-testing limited features at launch, with the more complex AI ideas (previously promised) still to come. After heavily testing it, I’m launching the full review for paid subscribers of The Shortcut and answering their questions first, as I did with my Apple Vision Pro review.
Does it have first-gen issues you need to know about? You bet.
Let’s start the full review with the pros and cons of this AI device – and the killer app (and saving grace feature) of this pocketable AI device.
Paid subscribers get first access to the full Rabbit R1 review. Or try a free trial. Support independent tech journalism written by humans, 🤖 not AI. 🙏
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Shortcut to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.