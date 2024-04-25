(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

😬 Apple Vision Pro isn’t selling as well as the company hoped

⛔ It’s led to production being cut

🌍 It comes as Apple prepares to launch the Vision Pro outside the US

✂️ The situation is similar to Sony’s PSVR 2, which has also seen production cut

Apple has reportedly cut production of its $3,499 Apple Vision Pro headset due to low demand, with an analyst even going as far as to claim the company has canceled an updated version of the device.

Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple has cut its 2024 Vision Pro shipments to 400-450k units instead of 700-800k units. The move comes as Apple prepares to launch the Vision Pro outside the US, which suggests demand in the US market has fallen sharply and beyond expectations.

The lack of enthusiasm for the Apple Vision Pro with consumers has caused Apple to course correct, and the result may mean we won’t see a new Vision Pro model in 2025, which was the previous expectation.

It appears that Apple’s headset is suffering from the same sales slump as Sony’s PSVR 2. Sony has put PSVR 2 production on hold until it can ship the outstanding units it has accumulated, as demand for the $549 PS5 headset hasn’t met expectations. Even a year after its release, it’s hard to recommend the PlayStation VR 2 to anyone but avid virtual reality fans.

In our Apple Vision Pro review, we said the headset “still feels like it’s in beta – ideal for developers and early adopters who want to spend big on a window into the future, yet a luxury purchase for the average consumer.”

The Apple Vision Pro price was always going to make the headset a niche product, and it’s fair to say the VR market still hasn’t hit the mainstream quite as many would have hoped. The Apple Vision has also received some worrying complaints, such as giving users headaches and black eyes.

The news comes as Meta announced it is working on an Xbox VR headset and will open up its Horizon OS operating system to other manufacturers. Whether or not that will be enough to boost the prospects of VR as a whole remains to be seen.