🤕 Some Apple Vision Pro owners have listed their complaints about the comfort of the device

😖 Users have experienced headaches, neck pain and even black eyes

🙂 Despite these issues, most people seem happy with the headset

🧒 Children under 13 should not use Apple Vision Pro, according to Apple’s safety guidelines

The Apple Vision Pro launched on February 2, 2024, and it’s generally been well-received by those who have been able to part ways with $3,499. In our Apple Vision Pro review, we said it’s fantastic for entertainment and for allowing you to work anywhere, but it’s probably best suited for early adopters and developers right now.

However, comfort seems to be the main issue with Apple’s headset for many. According to a report from MarketWatch, Vision Pro owners have complained about various health issues, including headaches, neck pain and even black eyes.

Emily Olman, chief media officer at Hopscotch Interactive, said she was left with “super dark black eyes” after wearing the Apple Vision Pro, which “clearly [placed] too much weight on my cheeks.”

Olman isn’t the only user who experienced some negative effects while wearing the Apple Vision Pro. Ian Beacraft, CEO of consulting firm Signal and Cipher, said he felt soreness at the base of his skull and in his upper back after using the headset for two hours.

MarketWatch said that some users have taken to Reddit to share other side effects, such as puffy or dry eyes, and seeing similar dark under-eye circles that Olman experienced.

When asked for comment, Apple directed MarketWatch to its user guidelines where the company recommends taking a break from using the Vision Pro every 20 to 30 minutes while you acclimatize to the headset, and stop using it if you start to feel unwell.

Getting the fit is particularly important when wearing the Apple Vision Pro, and that includes making sure it doesn’t squish your ears.

If you’re wondering whether children can use Apple Vision Pro safely, the answer is no. Apple says the Vision Pro headset is designed to fit and be used by individuals 13 years of age and older and should not be used by children under the age of 13. Children aged 13 years and older should also be supervised by an adult while using the Apple Vision Pro, as the headset won’t detect all obstacles or conditions that could lead to an injury.

You should also consult your physician before using Apple Vision Pro if you are at risk of falls or seizures, or have a serious medical condition such as a heart condition.