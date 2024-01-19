(Credit: The Verge/Rich DeMuro)

Apple Vision Pro pre-orders are now live, but early impressions don’t make the $3,499 headset feel like a must-buy if comfort is your main priority.

Several testers have complained about how heavy the Apple Vision Pro feels, even when using the new ‘Dual Loop Band’ that comes bundled free with every order.

I’ve seen complaints about the Apple Vision Pro’s weight from Marques Brownlee from MKBHD, Engadget’s Cherlynn Low, and The Verge’s Victoria Song, with Song even saying the headset prompted “the beginnings of a mild headache”.

But it’s the photos of the Apple Vision Pro sitting precariously on users’ ears that have me most concerned. Just look at all those squished lugholes.

Apple Vision Pro in action. (Credit: TechRadar/Andru Edwards/Rich DeMuro/The Verge)

VR headsets like the Apple Vision Pro can’t accommodate every ear shape or head size. And it’s not uncommon for a headset to slide and shift during use, leading to the problem above.

But as someone who was born with a pair of Spock-like ears, I’m more than a little worried about my hearing apparatus getting slowly crushed while I’m immersed in Apple’s virtual world.

After testing countless gaming headsets over the years, there’s nothing more painful than the sudden realization that your ears have been pinched into oblivion unbeknownst to you. And judging from the photos above, it appears the Apple Vision won’t play nice with everyone’s ears – especially mine.

Apple Vision Pro’s release date is Friday, February 2, and pre-orders begin today at 8am EST and 5am PST. Pre-orders require a FaceID scan using an iPhone or iPad so that Apple can create the perfect fit for your Vision Pro headset.

If you want to test the Apple Vision Pro in-store, make sure you have some time to spare as demonstrations won’t be quick.