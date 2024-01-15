If you’re interested in trying out the Apple Vision Pro before parting ways with $3,499, you’ll need to make sure you have time to spare before you visit a store.

The lengthy demonstration process has been revealed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, which involves having your face scanned, waiting for a custom Vision Pro to be assembled that fits your face, being guided through the new Vision OS interface controls, and then calibrating the device.

Once that’s done, you’ll be treated to a 25-minute demonstration of what the Apple Vision Pro can offer, so make sure you don’t have any other pressing appointments if you do want to try out Apple’s headset.

It makes sense that Apple is taking as long as it needs to demo its mixed-reality headset. Apple needs to ensure that anyone who tests the Vision Pro gets the best experience possible, which includes creating a perfect seal against the user’s face and that wearing the headset is comfortable.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Apple Vision Pro demo

⏱️ Apple will be holding lengthy demonstrations for its Vision Pro headset

🐢 Demos will take upwards of 30 minutes to complete

👍 Apple employees will want to ensure users get the best experience possible

💰 The Apple Vision Pro is out on February 2 and costs $3,499

The vast majority of customers may have never tried a VR or AR headset before, either, which means Apple’s employees need to take extra steps to explain what people need to do so they’re not completely lost and put off by Apple’s “spatial computing” device.

Apple will have “hundreds of lenses on hand for demos,” Gurman says, which will be necessary for users who wear glasses or don’t have 20/20 vision, and each store should have at least a dozen Vision Pro headsets to combat the lengthy demonstration sessions.

Gurman says that the demo will consist of viewing normal, panorama, and spatial photos, spatial videos, some interactive experiences, and how the Vision Pro can work as a replacement for your MacBook or iMac.

Apple Vision Pro’s release date is Friday, February 2, and pre-orders begin on Friday, January 19 at 8am EST and 5am PST. Pre-orders require a FaceID scan using an iPhone or iPad so that Apple can create the perfect fit for your Vision Pro headset.