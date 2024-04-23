🤝 Meta has announced it is working with Microsoft on an Xbox VR headset

Meta and Microsoft have revealed that an Xbox VR headset is finally on the way, but it isn’t the PSVR 2 rival some may have been hoping for.

Instead, Meta is creating a limited edition Meta Quest VR headset that’s “inspired by Xbox”. It sounds like it’ll be a branded Meta Quest 2 or 3, aimed at those who want to play the best Xbox games on a large 2D virtual screen in mixed reality.

Microsoft teamed up with Meta last year to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest headsets, so offering an Xbox-branded headset with a controller seems like a relatively sensible move. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that the Xbox headset “comes out of the box with Xbox controllers and Game Pass, so you can immediately just start playing on a big screen anywhere you go.”

However, don’t expect the headset to deliver a console-like VR experience of a dedicated device like Sony’s PlayStation VR2. This is just the Meta Quest 2 or Quest 3 with a shiny new lick of paint – not that that’s a bad thing. Meta’s headset has a huge library of titles and also offers far more functionality than the PSVR 2. It’s also completely wireless and cheaper, too.

The Xbox VR headset was part of Meta’s announcement to open up its Horizon OS mixed reality operating system to third-party hardware makers. Asus and Lenovo have already announced they’re creating dedicated headsets that run Meta Horizon OS that are more optimized for certain tasks.

The announcement is certainly an interesting step for Meta. As Zuckerberg outlines on Instagram, the move will allow companies to develop dedicated headsets for specific use case scenarios. A lightweight headset could be developed for exercise or a high-end device with high-resolution OLED screens could be made for home entertainment.

Zuckerberg said these headsets are probably a few years away, but it’s likely that the Xbox VR headset could be released sooner, considering it’s essentially just an Xbox skin.