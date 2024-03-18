🤚 Sony has halted production of its PSVR 2 headset

📉 Poor sales mean it’s amassed a backlog of unsold units

🤔 A lack of compelling games and a high price tag are likely to blame

💻 Sony recently announced that PC support was coming to PSVR 2

According to sources familiar with the Japanese company's plans, Sony has paused production of its PSVR 2 headset until it can ship its backlog of unsold units.

Bloomberg reports that Sony has produced over two million units since the headset’s launch in February last year, but a lack of demand has seen stock slowly pile up.

The PSVR 2’s high price and a lack of compelling software have left the PlayStation VR2 as an expensive accessory that only appeals to a few players.

IDC, which tracks deliveries to retailers instead of consumers, says that PSVR 2 shipments have declined every quarter, which suggests Sony is struggling to sell the headset once it reaches store shelves.

Sony recently revealed that PSVR 2 PC support is on the way, which will certainly expand the audience of the PlayStation VR2 which is currently limited to 50 million PS5 users. But until Sony can reduce the price and offer some truly must-have games, it’s hard to see how anyone can justify spending $550 on a VR headset when better options are available.

The Meta Quest 3 is $499, and even though the Apple Vision Pro costs $3,499, it offers more than Sony’s headset if you’re looking for something that isn’t solely focused on gaming.

It’s understandable why those who purchased a PSVR 2 may be feeling some buyer’s remorse, especially as Sony hasn’t announced any first-party titles that could harness the appeal of its renowned IP. It also hasn’t offered any value-driven services, like Meta Quest Plus.

The PSVR 2 was released on February 22, 2022, for $549. Whether Sony can turn the fortunes of its ailing virtual reality headset around remains to be seen.