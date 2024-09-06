😴 Apple’s marquee feature for the Apple Watch Series 10 could be sleep apnea detection

🩺 The new health monitoring tool could alert users, who can then consult with their doctor

👏 The Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to have a thinner chassis and a bigger screen

⌚️ It’ll be joined by a rigid plastic Apple Watch SE

Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event takes place on September 9, and we could see a new health feature announced for Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2.

Apple has been working on sleep apnea detection for the past few years, but it may be ready to roll out the feature to the masses. Reliable Apple insider Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is confident sleep apnea detection could be a headline announcement for Apple’s new Watch lineup.

Sleep apnea is a potentially life-threatening condition. It causes someone to stop breathing while asleep, which can happen either because of a blockage of their airway or because their brain doesn’t correctly control their breathing.

This can cause someone to jolt awake as their survival reflex kicks in, interrupting their sleep. It can also place other negative effects on their body like stress on the heart which can have potentially deadly consequences.

Like Apple’s ECG feature (electrocardiography), if the Watch can successfully detect whether someone is suffering from sleep apnea, it would notify the wearer and advise them to consult a doctor for more assistance.

Along with sleep apnea detection, the new Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a redesigned, thinner chassis and a larger display. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s design isn’t expected to change, but it will be powered by a new chip.

Apple is also expected to make a big change to the Apple Watch SE. The cheaper Apple Watch could swap out the aluminum shell for a rigid plastic one instead, making it more cost-effective and competitively priced when compared to its rivals.

