Anker has announced a refreshed lineup of MagGo charging accessories at IFA 2024, covering everything from charging stations to power banks. This time around, it’s even dropping a case with an integrated ring for a better grip. The accessories come on the heels of iPhone 16 launch event excitement as Apple is gearing up to introduce a new version of the only phone lineup with built-in magnets, making Anker’s new products ideal for iPhone users especially.

There are five new MagGo products debuting today, including the ring case. The most notable of the bunch is the MagGo Wireless Charging Station, which gives you a place to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a tri-fold design. It takes up minimal space in your bag, comes in a variety of colors, and even includes Qi2 support for reliable 15W charging. Anker also says it includes Apple’s Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) technology, which makes the magnets stronger than previous charging stations. It’s priced at $89.99.

Then there’s the sleek MagGo Wireless Charger which gives you a place to stand up your iPhone while it’s charging. You can rotate your phone to landscape and use it in StandBy Mode thanks to its simplistic design, and like the Wireless Charging Station, it also comes with Qi2 compatibility. It’s available in white or black and is priced at $39.99.

MagGo Power Banks are getting an upgrade this year, going head-to-head with the mophie powersation plus refresh we just reported on. The 10,000mAh-equipped MagGo Power Bank Slim has an integrated USB-C cable for more convenient charging, as well as Qi2 support for those who prefer to charge wirelessly. There’s also the 35W-enabled Power Bank for Apple Watch, which comes with a 10,000mAh battery, a USB-C cable, and an Apple Watch charger built directly into it. There's no Qi2 support, unfortunately.

The Slim will be priced at $69.99, while the Apple Watch version will cost $79.99.

Finally, there's the MagGo Magnetic Case with Stand. It’s a semi-clear case for your iPhone with SGS-certified military-grade drop protection. It integrates a 360-degree rotating ring to make holding and standing your phone up easier, and it’s fully compatible with MagSafe accessories. It’ll retail for $29.99.

All of Anker’s new MagGo accessories are going up for sale beginning today on Amazon, just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.