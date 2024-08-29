🔋 Mophie just announced three new power banks with premium designs

⚡ Powerstation Plus Mini (5,000mAh) $49

⚡⚡ Powerstation Plus (10,000mAh) is $79

⚡⚡🔌 Powerstation Plus Ultra (10,000mAh + built-in wall plug) $99

📱 Mophie’s announcement is just in time for the iPhone 16 series

The OG power bank brand, Mophie, just revealed a trio of new Powerstation battery packs that are essentially refreshed versions of last year’s Powerstations with nicer designers and faster charging. They start at $49.95, but I have my eye on the top-of-the-line version: the Powerstation Plus Ultra.

The Powerstation Plus Ultra won’t launch in September (the other two can be bought today), which is just in time for Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event on September 9. The actual iPhone 16 release date is likely to be September 20. Of course, they’ll work on Android phones, too, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL we just reviewed.

Powerstation Plus Ultra

The Powerstation Plus Ultra is the most impressive charger of the three. Its 10,000mAh battery can fully charge your phone at least twice before dying, and it’ll do it quickly thanks to 30W fast charging, the top speed that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro can reach. It comes with integrated USB-C and Lightning cables and a dedicated USB-C port, allowing you to charge up to three devices at once. When it’s time to recharge the power bank itself, there are built-in prongs that unfold so you can plug it right into the wall. It’s priced at $99.99.

Powerstation Plus

For $20 less, you can get the $79.99 Powerstation Plus. It’s identical to the Powerstation Plus Ultra, with the same 10,000mAh battery and 30W charging performance. However, it doesn’t come with prongs to recharge; instead, you connect it to your wall with a regular USB-C cable and separate power adapter. A bit of a bummer, sure, but an easy way to save $20 if you already have a USB-C cable and adapter.

Powerstation Plus Mini

Then there’s the Powerstation Plus Mini, which is perfect for throwing in your bag without weighing anything down. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that’s plenty to recharge your phone on the go, and it comes with an integrated USB-C cable so you can charge up to two devices at once. Mophie includes 20W charging, so your phone or tablet won’t charge up quite as fast, but it’s enough to keep you powered up on the go. It’s priced at $49.99.

All three of the new Powerstations include aluminum designs with silicone exteriors for durability. Their integrated cables offer a braided nylon exterior that Mophie says can withstand up to 30,000 bends without fraying.

You also get LED lights on the outside, so you know how much charge your power bank has before you leave the house. Plus, there’s pass-through charging, so you can connect your phone or tablet to the power bank to charge while the bank itself is charging.

If you need to increase your power on the go, The Shortcut reviewed the Mophie Powerstation Pro, which we often pair with our Apple Vision Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We can also recommend the Mophie 3-in-1 travel charger for its clutch MagSafe capabilities.