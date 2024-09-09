PS5 Pro render (Credit: Technizo)

The big one is finally here, the PlayStation 5 Pro event is official after Sony announced it will hold a technical presentation on September 10. The live stream will be hosted by Mark Cerny, Sony’s lead architect of the PS5, who only ever appears to announce new hardware. We strongly believe that will be the PS5 Pro (or possibly the PSP 2 if Sony wants to leave everyone in a state of shock).

We will, of course, be covering the event live and post any details you need to know. Here’s how to watch the livestream so you can follow along with the PS5 Pro’s grand reveal.

When is the PS5 Pro event?

Sony’s PS5 Pro event will be held on Tuesday, September 10, at 11 am ET / 8 am PT / 4 pm BST / 5 pm CEST.

Where can I watch the PS5 Pro event online?

You can watch the event on PlayStation’s YouTube channel or keep up to date with announcements right here on The Shortcut.

What to expect from Sony’s PS5 Pro launch event

You can expect the PS5 Pro to be revealed at this launch event. Sony has slyly named its livestream a “technical presentation” hosted by Mark Cerny, but we all know what it’s about. After all, Cerny is the lead architect of the PS5 console (and previously the PS4 and PlayStation Vita), so there’s no doubt that it won’t be about new Sony hardware.

As for the PS5 Pro itself, we already know it will boost the system’s original specs with a 45% faster GPU, 28% faster system memory, and 10% higher overclock on the CPU. All of that elevated hardware should be able to drive a true 4K gaming experience with higher frame rates, not to mention up to three times better ray tracing performance.

Previous reports have also stated that the PS5 Pro will enhance new and existing PS5 games thanks to a new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscale technology. Like DLSS 3.0, this technology will allow the PS5 Pro to upscale games from a lower internal resolution to a convincing 4K and run them at 60fps. The PS5 and PS5 Slim already use AMD FSR 2.0 to do this, but while games are currently upscaled from as low as 1080p to run at 60fps, the PS5 Pro could start from a much higher 2160p resolution and provide superior results.

The PS5 Pro is also rumored to introduce an “ultra-boost” that pushes games to support VRR at higher frame rates to maintain a more steady 60fps across games and may even pave the way for more 120fps PS5 games.

Stay tuned for our live blog

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.