🤔 PS5 Pro Enhanced games won’t have to hit 60fps

🤷‍♂️ If a game increases its maximum resolution, that’s enough to qualify for the label

🚀 PS5 Pro will feature a boost mode to improve games that aren’t updated for PS5 Pro

🏷️ Games that are Enhanced for PS5 Pro will be labeled on the PSN store and on disc packaging

Sony has reportedly told developers to create a new PS5 Pro-exclusive graphics mode that combines the platform’s new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling technology with a 60fps frame rate and ray tracing effects.

This sounds like the ideal scenario for games that will be classed as “PS5 Pro Enhanced”, but sources familiar with Sony’s plans told The Verge that this isn’t a mandatory requirement. A game that runs at 30fps can still earn the label of being PS5 Pro Enhanced.

Developers will be given the option of increasing the target resolution of a PS5 game that previously ran at a fixed resolution or the maximum target resolution if a title runs at a variable resolution.

It means that a game that previously ran at between 1080 and 1440p resolution at 30fps could be boosted to 1280p and 2160p and still be deemed as PS5 Pro Enhanced. However, if a game simply increases its low-end resolution target but not the maximum, it won’t qualify for the Enhanced label.

The PS5 Pro will also include an “ultra-boost” mode that will improve the performance of PlayStation 5 games that aren’t enhanced. It sounds similar to the PS4 Pro’s boost mode, which helped certain games run at higher variable resolutions and more stable frame rates.

Not every game will see a clear benefit, though, as games that have a fixed resolution and frame rate won’t be affected.

Games that qualify for the PS5 Pro Enhanced label will be marked as such on disc packaging and Sony’s PlayStation Store pages. It all sounds familiar to how the PS4 Pro’s launch was handled.

Sony may have inadvertently confirmed the PS5 Pro specs as it issued a copyright takedown against a YouTuber who first leaked the system’s technical specifications. The leak has since been confirmed by several reputable outlets, so it would be a surprise if anything changes dramatically.

The PS5 Pro is tipped to release toward the end of this year and could cost $599. Expect the majority of the best PS5 games to receive a PS5 Pro patch and the new Enhanced label.

Check these 5 PS5 games that will benefit from Sony’s more powerful PlayStation.