🤷‍♂️ Sony may have inadvertently confirmed the PS5 Pro’s specs

🧑‍⚖️ It issued a copyright takedown request against an early leaker on YouTube

👋 The video is no longer available to view

🤝 The leaks have since been confirmed by other outlets

Sony has issued a copyright takedown request against a YouTuber who was one of the first to share the PS5 Pro’s specs.

Moore’s Law is Dead, which also revealed a PSP 2 could be in development, provided a technical breakdown of what Sony’s more powerful PlayStation 5 console would be capable of, something which has since been verified by other sources.

Insider Gaming, Eurogamer, and The Verge have all since corroborated the previous PS5 Pro leaks, but now Moore’s Law is Dead’s video is no longer available to view on YouTube, with many believing that Sony’s action has all but confirmed that PS5 Pro specs are real.

The removal was spotted by Tom Warren from The Verge, who shared a screenshot of a message that says, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Sony Interactive Entertainment”.

Sony also reportedly launched an internal investigation after the first major PS5 Pro leak, which may have led to Sony reducing the pool of third-party developers that are trusted with PS5 Pro devkits.

With three credible sources all sharing the same specs for the PlayStation 5 Pro, it would be a genuine surprise if the leaks weren’t indeed correct. The console is expected to be released in November 2024 and is likely to cost $599.99 unless Sony announces a surprise price cut for the standard PS5.

While it’s always exciting to see new hardware, some people have questioned whether a PS5 Pro is necessary. PS5 Pro isn’t “needed” according to developers, and some may argue that Sony should focus on PSVR 2 instead of releasing a slightly more powerful system.

Still, it appears that we’ll soon have another PS5 to choose from alongside the PS5 Slim at some point this year.