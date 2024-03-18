👀 PS5 Pro’s specs have reportedly leaked

🆚 It’s shaping up to be a significant leap over the current console

💪 The GPU will be up to 45% faster but the CPU will be unchanged

📆 The PS5 Pro is still on track to release later this year

New PS5 Pro details have emerged, outlining the console’s rumored specs while reconfirming that a more powerful PlayStation 5 is due out this year.

Insider Gaming has provided a breakdown and comparison of the PS5 Pro’s reported specs compared to the standard PlayStation 5, and it suggests Sony’s mid-gen refresh will be a fairly significant improvement.

The PS5 Pro’s system memory has increased by 28% over the standard PS5, while the CPU is identical apart from including a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode’, which boosts the CPU to 3.85Ghz – a 10% increase over the current model.

The GPU is where the PS5 Pro shows its muscle, though. It’s reportedly 45% faster than the PS5 when it comes to rasterization, and offers an improvement of up to 4x when it comes to ray tracing performance. It means the PS5 Pro could hit 33.5 teraflops compared to just 10.28 teraflops on the standard PlayStation 5.

The PS5 Pro will also employ its own upscaling solution known as PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), which should provide similar results to Nvidia’s popular DLSS and AMD’s FSR upscaling technologies.

Even though the PS5 box includes an 8K compatibility logo, the PlayStation 5 Pro should allow Sony’s console to finally hit 8K resolutions in certain games/applications. However, support is likely to come at a later date.

In terms of storage, the PS5 Pro will retain the 1TB SSD of the PS5 Slim and will also feature a detachable disc drive like the new PlayStation 5 models.

It’s unclear how much the PS5 Pro will cost, but with the PlayStation 5 retailing for $499, a $599 price point seems the most likely. Sony has said not to expect a PS5 price cut anytime soon, so you’ll have to pay a premium for the PlayStation 5 Pro when it releases towards the end of this year.