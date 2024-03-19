🕵️ Sony is investigating the latest PS5 Pro leak

According to a new report, Sony is actively investigating the source of the latest PS5 Pro leak.

YouTuber Moore’s Law first shared the PS5 Pro specs is Dead – who also revealed a PSP 2 could be in development – which Insider Gaming later corroborated.

The specs of the PS5 Pro suggest Sony’s mid-gen refresh of the PlayStation 5 will be a significant leap in terms of graphical performance, and should make every PS5 game with ray tracing support run better than before.

Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson posted on X that an internal investigation at Sony is underway and that the outcome could lead to Sony reducing the pool of third-party developers that are trusted with PS5 Pro devkits.

Sony likely has fail safes in place to determine who has breached its strict NDAs, but it’s much harder to find the source of a leak when it’s via word of mouth instead of screenshots or video.

The fact that Sony is reportedly investigating the leak suggests that the PS5 Pro specs are real, but of course, everything is rumor and speculation for now.

If the leak turns out to be true, the PS5 Pro improves upon the existing model in almost every aspect, with 28% faster system memory, a 45% faster GPU, and a CPU that – while the same – can be boosted by up to 10%.

The console will come with 1TB of storage, the same as the PS5 Slim, and will utilize a proprietary upscaling technology called PlayStation Spectral Super Sampling to eke out higher frame rates without impacting resolution.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is still tipped to launch later this year, likely in November, and is expected to cost between $499 and $699.