🤔Another PS5 Pro leak suggests an announcement could take place soon

✅ The console’s leaked specs have been confirmed by another source

🗣️ Developers have apparently been told to get ready for the PS5 Pro

📆 It’s due to launch during the holidays this year

The PS5 Pro is set to release toward the end of this year, and Sony has told developers to get ready for its new console.

That’s according to The Verge, which has managed to obtain the full list of specs for the more powerful PlayStation 5, but also information that developers are being told to focus on improving ray tracing on existing and upcoming PS5 games.

The specs line up with what we’ve previously heard. The PS5 Pro will offer around 45% faster GPU performance than the standard PS5, faster system memory, up to four times the ray tracing performance, and a CPU that can be boosted to obtain 10% faster clock speeds. Here’s a quick reminder of what to expect:

💨 CPU /Clock Speeds: 8-core/16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz/3.85GHz

💪 GPU Compute Units/ Architecture: 60 CUs, RNDA 3 (TBC

🚄 TFLOPs/GPU Clock Speed: 33.5TF/2.18GHz (TBC)

💭 GDDR6 Memory: 16GB at 18Gbps

🎮 Memory Available For Games: 13.7GB

📏 Memory Interface/Bandwidth: 256-bit/576GB/s

The Verge says that developers are “able to order test kits right now” and that every game submitted to certification in August should be “compatible with the PS5 Pro”. That mandate suggests the console is still on track for a holiday 2024 release date.

Games that take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s more powerful specs will be classed as PS5 Pro Enhanced. They’ll need to demonstrate an increase in resolution and/or frame rate, and add ray tracing options or improve upon the existing implementation in PS5 games with ray tracing support.

The PS5 Pro will also use Sony’s new proprietary upscaling solution called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which is the Japanese company’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR to improve frame rates and image quality.

Expect to see many of the best PS5 games get enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, especially first-party titles from Sony, as well as newer titles announced in the future.

That hasn’t stopped some developers from saying the PS5 Pro isn’t “needed”, but those who want the best experience possible will no doubt be interested in a souped-up PlayStation 5. It could also be the best way to play GTA 6, which is probably the most-anticipated game of all time.