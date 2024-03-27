🤷‍♂️ PS5 Pro isn’t exciting, according to developers

🤔 Many are questioning the point of its existence

📆 The PS5 Pro is expected to launch in November 2024

💪 It promises to deliver better performance and graphical fidelity than the current PS5

Sony’s PS5 Pro is due to launch toward the end of this year, but it appears that developers aren’t that enthusiastic about the release of a more powerful PlayStation 5.

According to Chris Dring from GamesIndustry.biz, developers he spoke to said that they “didn’t see the point in it” and that they feel like this generation is just getting started.

Speaking on the GI microcast regarding the recent PS5 Pro spec leaks, Dring said: “I’ll be honest, I didn’t meet a single person that understood the point in it. Developers didn’t really seem to feel they needed it, at least the ones I spoke to.”

Dring went on to say that developers felt they “weren’t really making the most of PS5 in the first place” and that a PS5 Pro “isn’t going to grow the market”.

GamesIndustry.biz Editor-in-Chief James Batchelor said that he felt “there wasn’t much fuss” around the PS5 Pro’s spec leak online, and that the “market need is very different from when the PS4 Pro came out”.

The PS4 Pro was released to take advantage of 4K TVs, which were widely becoming mainstream at the time. However, the PS5, which could have 8K support, isn’t very tempting due to the lack of 8K TV market penetration. Also, games will certainly not be able to run at that resolution.

That won’t deter some PlayStation fans, though. If you’re already questioning the performance of some games or wish they looked a little better, the PS5 Pro will appeal. It should help increase the amount of PS5 games with ray tracing support and potentially the amount of PS5 120fps games.

The PS5 Pro could launch alongside an Xbox Series X Slim. Dring said that some companies mentioned that Xbox Series X sales have “flat-lined in Europe” and he believes that “Xbox is in real trouble as a hardware manufacturer”.

Microsoft has said to expect new hardware this holiday season, with the latest rumor being an Xbox handheld. Hopefully, both Sony and Microsoft reveal their plans soon.