(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about the upcoming PS5 Pro including its specs and capabilities, but now we’re getting a sense of how PS5 Pro Enhanced games will be better.

Insider Gaming claims to have received documentation that details the developer requirements for a game to be labeled as Trinity Enhanced – or in other words, “PS5 Pro Enhanced.” The supposed internal document states these games must run at 60 frames per second with added or increased ray tracing effects. Additionally, PS5 Pro Enhanced games must be able to use PSSR to upscale resolution to 4K – PSSR is, of course, Sony’s proprietary upscaling technology that works similarly to Nvidia DLSS 3.0 or AMD FSR 2.0.

According to Insider Gaming, the PS5 Pro Enhanced label can be extended to existing PS5 games as long as the system improves titles in one or four of the following ways:

Increased target resolution for titles that run a fixed resolution on the standard console

Increased target maximum resolution for titles that run at variable resolution on the standard console

Increased target frame rate for titles that target a fixed frame rate on the standard console

Inclusion of PS5 Pro Raytracing effects

Basically, you can expect games made for the standard PS5 will run at a higher resolution and/or frame rate with more Ray Tracing effects on the PS5 Pro. It sounds very similar to the way previous generation Xbox games can be semi-remastered to 4K and HDR with the Xbox Series X.

All these rumors sound very plausible to Sony’s eventual PS5 Pro announcement, but we won’t put much stock into the rumors until it all becomes official. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest rumors and news on the PS5 Pro here.