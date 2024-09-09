🎮 Sony has quietly raised the price of PS5 controllers by $5

It appears Sony has raised the price of its PS5 controllers by $5 across multiple retailers in the US.

As spotted by the ever-reliable deals tracker Wario64 on X, the PS5 DualSense controllers have received a $5 increase from the previous $69.99 for most PS5 controller colors to $74.99.

The new PS5 controller price is now live at retailers like Best Buy. (Credit: The Shortcut)

The price change is in effect at Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and Sony’s own PlayStation Direct store, suggesting it’s an official mandate from the Japanese company.

The price increase seems to be only in the US, which is a surprise as Sony has generally raised its prices outside of North America. Japan recently received yet another PS5 price increase, and Sony previously raised the price of the PlayStation 5 back in August 2022 in almost every country except the US.

More proof the PS5 Pro won’t be cheap

Sony is set to announce the PS5 Pro sometime this month, and the more powerful console is expected to cost between $599.99 and $699.99. The latest price hike from Sony shows it’s struggling to keep manufacturing and shipping costs down, as usually we’d expect to see price cuts, not increases, during this stage of a console generation.

Historically, Sony has cut the price of its console with each “slim” revision, but this wasn’t the case with the PS5 Slim. In fact, the Digital Edition of the console increased from $399.99 to $449.99, though it does include 1TB of extra storage.

The PS5 Pro is unlikely to surprise anyone with an affordable price tag, then, so expect to pay more than the $549.99 Sony charged for its PSVR 2 headset when it launches this November. PS5 Pro pre-orders should begin later this month, so stay tuned for more.

