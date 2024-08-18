The PS5 Pro concept art

The rumored PS5 Pro console is Sony’s exciting mid-cycle refresh that could enhance the graphics of your PlayStation 5 games. We’re in the dark about an official release date news, but looking at the PS5 and PS4 Pro pre-order timing gives us some idea.

PS5 Pro pre-orders may start as early as next month, according to Sony’s consistent track record. Sony scheduled pre-orders for both the PS5 and PS4 Pro in September 2020 and 2016, respectively, soon after they were officially announced.

They both came out in November (the rumored PS5 Pro release window) just before Black Friday. The only exception to this rule is PS5 Slim, which came out in November with no pre-order phase.

PS5 Pro pre-order timing

This builds on top of the rumor that Sony is going to announce the PS5 Pro at the Tokyo Game Show, which starts on September 26. If that actually happens, expect PS5 Pro pre-orders to begin soon after this grand announcement. Our PS5 Pro analysis predicts a lot of demand for the highly anticipated souped-up console.

Sony may need this more than gamers do. PS5 console sales fell in 2024, and its introduction of new PlayStation hardware has been a successful way to boost demand in the past. The PlayStation Portal recently became the best-selling gaming accessory of 2024, selling out every month for nearly eight months in the US. The Shortcut created a PlayStation Portable restock guide for those early months as gamers were desperate for the PS5 remote player.

The same demand was seen regarding other PlayStation accessories, and we had to write both a PSVR 2 PC adapter restock guide and another for the limited-edition Astro Bot PS5 controller pre-orders. With the exception of PS5 Slim and PSVR 2, Sony’s new hardware has sold out at launch. It took a $200 price drop for PSVR 2 sales to surge 2,000%, according to The Shortcut’s exclusive reporting. When priced right, it did well out for 24 hours on Amazon.

PS5 Pro competition is scarce

No New Xbox console from Microsoft is likely to be announced in 2024 (those three incoming holiday Xbox variants don’t count). So, Sony won’t have much competition if it successfully launches PS5 Pro in the next few months. Only Apple’s iPhone 16 release date will happen around the same time as PS5 Pro pre-orders if it lands in September, stealing some media attention.

That planned Xbox Slim release date we saw leak seems to be on the back burner at Microsoft, while the Nintendo Switch 2 release date seems to have been delayed to April 2025 at the earliest, according to recent reports.

By the end of 2025, Sony could be focusing on running GTA 6 on PS5 Pro with the best performance on a home console (the 2025-bound game is not coming to PCs) and possibly launching a full-fledged PSP 2 handheld. There are only scant rumors that a new Xbox handheld is on the way to challenge Sony in this space.

We’ll update you on PS5 pre-order timing, just in case we see the same demand and inventory constraints that led to the PS5 restock crisis of 2020 and 2021. The countdown is on and our alerts on X are set.