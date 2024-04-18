A new Xbox console has been confirmed by Microsoft, even though the future of the brand hasn’t always been crystal clear this generation.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been thoroughly trounced by Sony’s PS5 when it comes to sales, but that hasn’t deterred Microsoft from announcing it’s working on a next-gen console to compete against the inevitable PS6.

Thanks to a major Xbox leak, Microsoft’s plans to release an Xbox Series X Slim and a new controller were laid bare. And while it’s still unclear whether we’ll see a redesigned version of the company’s flagship console, we do know that the next Xbox is in development.

Speaking on the Official Xbox podcast, the president of Xbox Sarah Bond said: “There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re gonna share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap.”

Bond went on to say that the team at Xbox is “moving full speed ahead on our next generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Here’s what to expect from a new Xbox console and what fans can expect from Microsoft’s next-generation system.

New Xbox console release date

Microsoft will be eyeing a similar release date to Sony’s PS6. A new Xbox could arrive in 2027, but there’s also a possibility that Microsoft will want to repeat the successful strategy that it implemented with the Xbox 360 and release its next console earlier than Sony’s.

If Microsoft doesn’t release a mid-gen refresh like the PS5 Pro – and all signs point to that being the case – we could see the next Xbox sooner. It makes sense that Microsoft would prefer to double down on a brand-new system instead of releasing an incremental upgrade over a console that is being comfortably outsold by its rival.

A new Xbox console could be released as early as 2026, then, if Microsoft can ensure its console will remain competitive with the PS6 if it comes to market a year earlier.

New Xbox controller

Microsoft played it safe with the Xbox Wireless Controller, adopting a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach. While that will have pleased the majority of gamers – the Xbox controller is widely regarded as one of the best – Sony’s DualSense controller has left Microsoft’s pad looking a little outdated and dull.

In the Xbox leak that revealed the possibility of an Xbox Series X Slim, we also saw that Microsoft was working on a new Xbox controller that includes many of the best features of Sony’s DualSense gamepad.

Codenamed Sebille, the new Xbox controller is a substantial upgrade over the existing Xbox pad. Dubbed “Xbox Wireless 2”, the redesigned controller would include precision haptic feedback like Sony’s DualSense controller, an accelerometer for gyro control, and quieter buttons and thumbsticks.

The controller is designed to seamlessly pair and switch between devices like your phone and console and can connect directly to Xbox Cloud Gaming, similar to Google’s Stadia controller. It’ll also come with a rechargeable and swappable battery and will be made out of recycled materials and use less resin.

What’s more, the Xbox Wireless 2 will include new modular thumbsticks – which should improve durability – and will feature a “lift to wake” feature to help preserve battery life. Let’s just hope it’s significantly better than the PS5 controller’s battery life.

New Xbox features

While it’s up for speculation what features the next Xbox will include, one thing we do know is that the best Xbox games should be playable on Microsoft’s next-gen system.

Microsoft is doubling down on video game preservation for its next console, which will “future-proof” Xbox’s digital libraries and “build on Xbox’s strong history of delivering backward compatibility.”

According to an internal email seen by Windows Central, Bond said: “It's been nearly six months since we came together as an organization. Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we've achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead. We are moving full speed ahead on our next-generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Bond went on to confirm that Xbox has “formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself”.

“We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy,” Bond said.

Microsoft’s commitment to forward and backward compatibility is great news for anyone who has invested heavily in the Xbox ecosystem during the Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S generations, but also for those who continue to enjoy original Xbox and Xbox 360 games.

What will the next Xbox be called?

This is probably the trickiest thing to predict as Microsoft’s naming scheme has been unconventional, to say the least. After the original Xbox we got the Xbox 360, then the Xbox One, and now the Xbox Series X and S.

Could the next Xbox be called something as simple as Xbox Series X2? Or will Microsoft reinvent its naming scheme once again and risk confusing customers? Whatever Microsoft decides, don’t expect the console to be called Xbox 2.

Could we see an Xbox handheld?

Rumors have been circulating that Microsoft could offer an Xbox handheld alongside a traditional home console. We’ve seen that Microsoft isn’t afraid to experiment with different hardware SKUs with the Xbox Series S, the company’s more affordable console that’s managed to outsell the flagship machine.

An Xbox handheld would be appealing to those who are invested in Valve’s Steam Deck or prefer playing the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode. It could also beat Sony to the punch if the Japanese company decides to release a PSP 2 down the line.

There’s no doubt that the handheld market is booming right now, and perhaps an Xbox handheld that can exist alongside a dedicated console would make more sense for Microsoft than releasing a weaker specced console alongside a flagship model.

Next Xbox news and rumors

We’ll be rounding up all the next Xbox news and rumors in the coming months and years to come, so check back often to find out more about Microsoft’s new Xbox console.