Microsoft is doubling down on video game preservation for Xbox consoles, which should please those who are worried about their purchases eventually becoming unplayable without specific hardware.

Similar to PC, where decade-old games are still accessible, it appears Microsoft wants to ensure that games aren’t lost to the annals of time or whenever a new console generation arrives.

According to Windows Central, Xbox president Sarah Bond has established a team dedicated to video game preservation and forward compatibility, which will “future-proof” Xbox’s digital libraries and “build on Xbox’s strong history of delivering backward compatibility”.

“It's been nearly six months since we came together as an organization,” Bond said in an email. “Our collective achievements in that timeframe are tremendous. Everyone should feel incredibly proud of what we've achieved and excited about the opportunities ahead. We are moving full speed ahead on our next-generation hardware, focused on delivering the biggest technological leap ever in a generation.”

Bond went on to confirm that Xbox has “formed a new team dedicated to game preservation, important to all of us at Xbox and the industry itself”.

“We are building on our strong history of delivering backwards compatibility to our players, and we remain committed to bringing forward the amazing library of Xbox games for future generations of players to enjoy,” Bond said, and sources have told Windows Central that Microsoft "may have more to share publicly" at its annual Xbox Showcase in June.

This could be in the form of Call of Duty coming to Xbox Game Pass, which would add titles spanning across the Xbox 360 and Xbox One generation to Microsoft’s subscription service, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Microsoft has arguably led the way when it comes to backward compatibility in recent years. After launching the Xbox One, Microsoft later added the ability to play Xbox 360 and original Xbox games, something that originally seemed technically impossible.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S generation of consoles has seen Microsoft go a step further, enhancing older titles to run at higher resolutions or frame rates than before. It’s one of the reasons there are so many 120fps Xbox Series X games.

With consoles slowly moving to an all-digital future, it’s important that gamers can buy titles safe in the knowledge that they won’t disappear or be unplayable in a few years. Microsoft’s efforts in video game preservation are admirable, and it’s great to see older beloved games get a new lease of life.

Microsoft has confirmed it is working on a next-generation Xbox console and promised it will be the “biggest technological ever in a generation”. New hardware is also due to release this holiday, which could be an all-digital white Xbox Series X or the rumored Xbox Series X Slim.