📷 New images of a white Xbox Series X have emerged

👋 The console ditches the disc drive for a lower price point

💁‍♂️ This isn’t the Xbox Series X Slim which is still rumored to arrive

🤞 Microsoft has promised new hardware will be released this holiday

Microsoft’s white Xbox Series X all-digital model could be announced soon, as new images of the disc-less console have leaked.

Exputer has received exclusive photos of the rumored console that show a familiar design but with the disc drive removed. The back of the console, ports, and dimensions all appear identical to the current Xbox Series X.

However, a few internal components may have been upgraded or changed. Exputer reports that the heatsink will be revised, which could make the console lighter overall. The price should also fall below the current MSRP of $499.99 for Microsoft’s flagship console, though you can often find it for cheaper.

(Credit: Exputer)

It remains to be seen whether the disc-less, white Xbox Series X has replaced Microsoft’s plans to release an Xbox Series X Slim, which would be a more dramatic revision, opting for a cylindrical design, a smaller form factor, and more power-efficient components.

Microsoft has already ruled out releasing a mid-gen refresh of its console similar to a PS5 Pro, but the latest rumor suggests it could be working on an Xbox handheld instead.

We know that some form of Xbox hardware will be released this holiday season. Speaking on the Official Xbox podcast, president of Xbox Sarah Bond said: “There’s some exciting stuff coming out in hardware that we’re gonna share this holiday, and we’re also invested in the next-generation roadmap.”

Whether that’s a white Xbox Series X, an Xbox handheld, or an Xbox Series X Slim is something that should become clearer soon. Microsoft will be hoping that any new hardware release will help boost sales, which have “flat-lined in Europe”, according to GamesIndustry.biz.