🎮 We won’t be getting an Xbox handheld soon

😢 Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has admitted it’s at least “a few years away”

👏 The news will delight Nintendo as it prepares to launch Switch 2

🆚 However, competition in the handheld space continues to grow

Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer has confirmed that the company still wants to release an Xbox handheld, but the release date is still a few years out.

In a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Spencer acknowledged the expectation that Microsoft “would do something” in the handheld space. However, the company is working on prototypes and considering what it might do. Spencer also asked his group to look at the market and develop its vision based on what it learns.

While that might disappoint those who are desperate to see Microsoft announce an Xbox handheld, Spencer said the team’s designers and engineers are focusing on making the Xbox app work better on existing portable devices. Spencer said the Xbox app is “good rather than great on some of these gadgets.”

Nintendo will probably be relieved to hear Microsoft admit that an Xbox handheld is still a few years away, especially as it readies to launch the Nintendo Switch 2. However, it’ll still have to contend with the ever growing portable PCs that have entered the handheld space, which includes Valve, Asus, Ayaneo and other manufacturers.

Valve announced a limited edition white Steam Deck OLED will launch on November 18, and Ayaneo teased its next flagship handheld, the Ayaneo 3.

And let’s not forget about Sony, which could release a PSP 2 in the future. Reports show Sony is also mulling over launching a handheld of its own, which would delight those who picked up the PSP and PS Vita.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.