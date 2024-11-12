With every passing week, it’s looking less likely that we’ll get a Nintendo Switch 2 reveal this year. But thankfully, Valve has got portable gamers covered this holiday season with a new limited edition white Steam Deck OLED.

The new version of Valve’s popular portable PC launches on November 18, 3pm PST, but Valve has stressed that only a limited number will be available. “Once we are sold out, we will be sold out,” said Valve.

The white Steam Deck OLED follows the translucent Steam Deck OLED that quickly sold out when it was released. Valve said it released the translucent colorway as an experiment to see if people were interested in more color options, and it turns out they are.

(Credit: Valve)

Pleasingly, Valve says stock will be allocated proportionally across each region to ensure as many customers who wish to purchase the white Steam Deck OLED can get their hands on one.

Purchases are restricted to one unit per account, and accounts must have made Steam purchase before November 2024 and be in good standing to be eligible.

The limited edition white Steam Deck OLED will cost $679 and comes with the same specs as the Steam Deck OLED 1TB but in white and grey. You’ll also get an exclusive white carrying case and white microfiber cleaning cloth.

Valve has been the surprise competition for Nintendo in the handheld space, as we await a PSP 2 from Sony and an Xbox handheld. Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 is right around the corner and the Japanese company will hope its next console can replicate the phenomenal success of the Switch.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.