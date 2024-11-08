(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👍 Take-Two’s CEO has said that GTA 6 will run fine on Xbox Series S

🤷‍♂️ Strauss Zelnick says he’s “not really worried” about the Xbox Series S version

🗣️ Zelnick said “we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech”

📆 GTA 6 is still on track to release in late 2025

GTA 6 is bound to push the PS5 and Xbox Series X to their limits, which led to some concerns that the Xbox Series S – Microsoft’s more affordable but weaker console – could struggle to run the game.

However, Xbox Series S owners needn’t fret as Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, said he isn’t worried at all about the game’s performance on Microsoft’s cheaper Xbox.

During the company’s earning call on November 6, where Zelnick reiterated that the GTA 6 release date hasn’t slipped, he was asked about whether it will be difficult to get GTA 6 running on the less powerful Xbox Series S.

“Look, we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they’re there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I’m not really worried,” Zelnick explained.

Interestingly, in what sounds like a warning to Microsoft’s ever-decreasing hardware sales, Zelnick said that the company will make things work “as long as the audience is big enough to make that worthwhile” and that its “selective about which platforms we support.”

Xbox hardware sales continue to fall as Microsoft shifts its focus to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, should that number continue to fall and the trend of declining hardware sales carries over to the next Xbox console, Take-Two and Rockstar may reconsider supporting Microsoft’s future systems.

It remains to be seen what concessions Rockstar will make to get GTA 6 running smoothly on Xbox Series S, but there’s no doubt the game will deliver a great experience even if there are cutbacks to some graphical details.

Of course, many will hope PS5 Pro will be the best place to play GTA 6. However, don’t expect the game to run at 60fps. Sony’s souped up PlayStation 5 is now available for $699.99, and there are over 50 PS5 Pro enhanced games to enjoy already.

Up next: One of the best PS5 games just got a surprise release on Xbox Series X and S

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.