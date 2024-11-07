(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🙏 GTA 6 hasn’t slipped to 2026, despite some reports suggesting the game has been delayed

📆 Publisher Take-Two reiterated the game will release in late 2025

📈 Take-Two revealed that GTA 5 is still selling incredibly well

💰 It’s likely GTA 6 will break several sales records when it eventually releases

Rumors continue to circulate that GTA 6’s release date of late 2025 has slipped, but that isn’t the case according to the game’s publisher, Take-Two.

Take-Two’s latest financial briefing confirmed that GTA 6 is still expected to launch in the “fall of calendar [year] 2025”, as previously announced.

It’s been almost a year since Rockstar Games released the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, which catapulted the game to the top of almost every gamers’ wishlist. Unfortunately, we’re still waiting to see more footage from GTA 6 but we could get a new trailer early next year.

PS5 Pro owners will hope that GTA 6 joins the growing ranks of PS5 Pro enhanced games when it releases, but don’t expect it to run at 60fps on Sony’s new console.

Fortunately for Take-Two, there’s no rush to release the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series as GTA 5 is still selling extremely well, despite being over 10 years old.

“Sales of Grand Theft Auto V outperformed our expectations and to date, the title has sold more than 205m units worldwide,” said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick. “Grand Theft Auto Online also exceeded our plans, driven by sustained engagement with the summer content pack Bottom Dollar Bounties and an array of updates, including the new multistage Assault on ATT-16 mode and experience improvements such as a new anti-cheat system for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online.”

In other Rockstar news, the company recently announced that Red Dead Redemption was finally coming to PC. The game first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 over 14 years ago, but was re-released for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Despite this, the PC version is now the definitive version as it includes enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144Hz on compatible hardware, support for ultrawide and super ultrawide, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

Rockstar has already said that PC gamers will have to wait for GTA 6. Historically, Rockstar has ported its titles to PC a few years after they arrive on console. Don’t expect to see Grand Theft Auto 6 on PC until 2026 at the earliest, then.

Up next: One of the best PS5 games just got a surprise release on Xbox Series X and S

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.