Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion is coming to PC on October 29, 14 years after the game was first released on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The port includes PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144Hz on compatible hardware, support for ultrawide and super ultrawide, HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

Red Dead Redemption on PC will also support Nvidia DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, as well as Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

Rockstar recently released Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch and PS4, and it was Sony’s PlayStation Store that leaked the possibility of a long-awaited PC port.

X user Wario64 spotted that the PlayStation Store page included the following description for Rockstar’s game, which was quickly corrected.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever.”

Red Dead Redemption on PC was leaked by the PlayStation Store. (Credit: Sony)

The PS4 version recently received an update that enabled 60fps when played on PS5 via backward compatibility, but with a PC version now inbound, the definitive experience will reside on the PC.

Console fans will now hope we get an updated release of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is still stuck on PS4 and Xbox One hardware. Of course, Rockstar may choose to focus its attention on GTA 6, but it’s great to see PC gamers can finally experience John Marston’s beloved journey in stunning new detail.

