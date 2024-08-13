(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 A listing for a PC port of Red Dead Redemption has been spotted

🤷‍♂️ Curiously, it appears on Sony’s PlayStation Store

📸 The listing has now been fixed but a screenshot was captured

👏 The PC port will support increased resolutions, frame rates, and spatial audio

Rockstar’s beloved Red Dead Redemption was recently ported to PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but could we finally get the PC port so many have been clamoring for?

X user Wario64 spotted that the PlayStation Store page included the following description for Rockstar’s game, which has now been corrected.

“Experience the epic western adventures that defined a generation — now on PC for the first time ever.”

“Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, including bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition, Red Dead Redemption features all of the 2023 console version upgrades plus PC specific enhancements including support for increased resolutions and framerates, multiple displays, and other accessories, plus spatial surround sound.*”

The release date on the product page says August 17, 2023, which was when the game was re-released on PS4. However, a Red Dead Redemption PC port seems imminent and it’s long overdue.

Being able to play the game at higher frame rates and with all the bells and whistles that gamers have come to expect will make Red Dead Redemption on PC the definitive version.

It also opens up the possibility that the game could get a PS5 Pro version or encourage Rockstar to finally bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to other platforms, like Nintendo Switch 2.

It’s worth noting that the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t include the game’s multiplayer mode. That isn’t too surprising as it was also stripped from the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, meaning you’ll need to boot up the Xbox 360 version if you want to enjoy some rootin’ tootin’ fun online.

Rockstar’s next big release is GTA 6, due out in 2025. It’s probably the most anticipated game of all time and is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Up next: Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox: here’s how the game compares on each console

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.