Red Dead Redemption is now available on PS5 and PS4, meaning PlayStation gamers can enjoy Rockstar’s Western open-world epic once again or for the very first time.

But how does Red Dead Redemption on PS5 compare to playing the game on Xbox Series X via backward compatibility? Well, there are a couple of things you need to know.

Like an old-fashioned duel, let’s see which console version of Red Dead Redemption comes out on top and whether it’s worth double-dipping if you’ve already played Rockstar’s classic title. Remember, we’re comparing the PS5 vs Xbox Series X here.

Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox: graphics

Red Dead Redemption on PS5 has a slight edge over the Xbox Series X version when it comes to graphics. When played on PS5, the game runs at a native 4K resolution and includes a superior form of anti-aliasing known as FSR2.

FSR2 (FidelityFX Super Resolution 2) is a temporal upscaling solution that essentially helps eliminate jagged edges, shimmering and graphical artifacts while maintaining image quality.

As a result, Red Dead Redemption looks slightly sharper and cleaner than the Xbox Series X version, even though the game is also running at 4K resolution on Microsoft’s flagship console.

Another form of anti-aliasing is also available on PS5 called FXAA, but it’s inferior to FSR2 and even Xbox’s default MSAA 2x anti-aliasing.

Shadow quality is improved on PS5, but anisotropic filtering (which makes distant objects in games look sharper) is lower on PlayStation 5. Red Dead Redemption on Xbox Series X runs at 16x anisotropic filtering, while the PS5 version is only 8x.

Other than better image quality and shadows, then, the two games look basically identical. There are no improvements to textures, the level of detail pop-in remains the same, and there or new features like HDR.

🤠 💙 Winner: Red Dead Redemption on PS5. The game has better image and shadow quality on PS5, but anisotropic filtering takes a slight hit.

Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox: frame rate

There’s nothing to separate the PS5 and Xbox versions of Red Dead Redemption in terms of frame rate. Both games run at a stable 30fps, though the PS5 version exhibits some drops during cutscenes according to Digital Foundry’s technical analysis. It would have been fantastic if Rockstar bumped the frame rate to 60fps, but sadly that isn’t the case.

🤠 💙💚 Winner: Tie. Both versions run at 30fps.

Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox: price

Red Dead Redemption is classed as a new release on PS5 (a native PS5 version isn’t available, though) and therefore costs $50. Xbox owners can enjoy the same game they bought on Xbox 360 back in 2010, whether that’s on a disc or via a digital copy. The Xbox 360 Game of the Year Edition, which includes the Undead Nightmare expansion, currently costs $24.99 on disc and $29.99 digitally, which has likely been inflated due to the new PS5 release.

🤠 💚 Winner: Red Dead Redemption on Xbox. The game is cheaper on Xbox consoles and you may already own it.

Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox: features

One big advantage the Xbox version of Red Dead Redemption has over the PS5 re-release is online multiplayer. Even though you get the Undead Nightmare Expansion as part of the new PS4 and PS5 versions, it doesn’t include the game’s online multiplayer – which is a real shame.

There are no specific PS5 features to speak of, either, so don’t expect any haptic feedback, 3D audio, or adaptive trigger support. After all, it’s a PS4 game running on PS5 via backward compatibility.

It’s worth mentioning that Red Dead Redemption on PS5 includes additional language support for Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Latin American Spanish, and Korean.

🤠 💚 Winner: Red Dead Redemption on Xbox. There’s no online multiplayer in the PlayStation versions which is a big loss. Xbox players with old Red Dead Redemption save data can also pick up where they left off.

Should you buy Red Dead Redemption on PS5?

There’s no doubt that Red Dead Redemption is still a fantastic game, however, it’s a hard sell if you’ve already played the game before on PS3. Yes, the re-release benefits from a superior resolution, but practically everything else remains the same. In fact, you could argue you’re getting less this time around, as there’s no online multiplayer.

At $49.99, Red Dead Redemption on PS5 isn’t the no-brainer it should be. But if you’d like to get back in the saddle with John Marston and relive that iconic moment when you ride into Mexico, at least PlayStation players can now play the game on newer hardware.