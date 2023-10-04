(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Red Dead Redemption on PS5 now runs at a silky-smooth 60fps, thanks to a surprise update from Rockstar.

The remaster of Red Dead Redemption initially launched at 30fps on PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5, which was disappointing for many. Despite having improved anti-aliasing and better shadow quality, the changes were minimal at best, meaning the older Xbox 360 version was actually a better option as it still includes online multiplayer.

However, after dropping a patch with next to no fanfare, Rockstar has now confirmed that Red Dead Redemption can run at 60fps when played on PS5 via backward compatibility, which is a first for the game. It also means that the game’s controversial $50 price point is easier to stomach, as you’re getting a far superior version than what was available on PS3, Xbox 360 and Nintendo Switch.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Red Dead Redemption 60fps

😲 Red Dead Redemption is now playable at 60fps on PS5

🤠 The game received a surprise patch, which Rockstar has since confirmed

👏 You’ll need to head into the menu to enable 60fps mode

👉 It only works on PS5 and not on PS4 or PS4 Pro

Best Buy: Red Dead Redemption (PS4)

Best Buy: Red Dead Redemption (Switch)

Amazon: Red Dead Redemption (PS4)

Amazon: Red Dead Redemption (Xbox)

Unfortunately, it would have been nice to see Red Dead Redemption take advantage of PS5-specific features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. But being able to play through the Western open-world epic at 60fps on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal in the future is an appealing one.

It also makes our Red Dead Redemption PS5 vs Xbox comparison a win for Sony’s console, as it doesn’t appear like Rockstar has any plans to update the Xbox 360 version that runs on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility.

Of course, now that the first game in the Red Dead series has been updated, it means it actually runs better than its sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar has kept schtum about releasing a 60fps update for RDR2, but after today’s update, there’s now a semblance of hope to cling onto.