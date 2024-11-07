(Credit: Kojima Productions)

🤯 Xbox gamers can now play one of the best PS5 games

🤫 Death Stranding: Director’s Cut stealth launched today

👏 It’s currently 50% off and supports Xbox Play Anywhere

🤞 Death Stranding 2 is currently a PS5 exclusive, but it means the sequel could come to Xbox

In an announcement no one saw coming, publisher 505 Games has shared that Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is now available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Hideo Kojima’s first title since leaving Konami is one of the best PS5 games, though its gameplay mechanics are a little divisive. The game sees you delivering supplies to various outposts and overcoming any obstacles that stand in your way. This can be as simple as hiking across some rough terrain or as tricky as avoiding the game’s supernatural enemies, the ‘BTs.’ That might sound as dull as dishwater to some, but it’s not the destination that’s important – it’s the journey.

Publisher 505 Games made the announcement on X. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut previously released on PC Game Pass, but it never seemed like the game would come to Xbox consoles. That’s now changed, and it’s yet another sign that exclusivity deals continue to shift as both Sony and Microsoft try to recoup the ever-increasing price of development costs.

The game has launched with a 50% discount and it also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, which means you get the PC version of the game and cross-save support, for free. Achievements also carry across.

It’s been five years since Death Stranding was first released on PS4 and a Director’s Cut version came to PS5 in 2021. The game then made its way to PC in early 2022, and it’s now available on Xbox in 2024.

The game’s sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is due out in 2025, and is currently a PS5 exclusive. However, Hideo Kojima recently announced a new game called OD that will be exclusive to Xbox, suggesting we could see Death Stranding 2 come to Microsoft’s consoles later down the line.

Up next: PS5 Pro review roundup: Sony's new PlayStation 5 gets a mixed reception

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.