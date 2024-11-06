🤷‍♂️ The reviews for Sony’s PS5 Pro are in and they’re fairly unenthusiastic

💰 The overall theme is that the console delivers but doesn’t do enough to warrant the price tag

👀 Some reviewers said the differences are hard to see unless you sit close to your TV

🎮 For most people, the standard PS5 will be more than enough

The PS5 Pro launches tomorrow, November 7, and some outlets were lucky enough to get an early hands-on with the console before it releases. With a price tag of $699.99, many PS5 Pro reviews appear to agree that the console is a step up from the standard PlayStation 5, but perhaps not enough to justify the cost.

If you’re still on the fence about buying a PS5 Pro, check out our PS5 vs PS5 Pro comparison to see how the consoles compare, and keep your eye out for The Shortcut’s PS5 Pro review once we get our hands on the console.

For now, here’s what critics had to say about Sony’s new PS5 Pro console.

The Verge said the PS5 Pro’s benefits depend on how far you sit from your TV. “Find your favorite seat in front of the TV, then measure the distance between your head and the screen. Now measure your screen diagonally. Do you own a 65-inch or 55-inch TV, the most popular sizes? Do you sit 10 feet away or more? Then no, the PS5 Pro is probably not worth $700. Not even if you have 20/20 vision like me. The improved visual fidelity just isn’t tangible enough at that distance,” said The Verge.

“But if you sit closer, Sony’s new game console can make select games look amazing. Blades of grass, pillars of rough hewn stone, the weave of a backpack — they pop at higher fidelity. It’s enough of an improvement that I found myself wanting to sit closer, or stand, or even plug the PS5 Pro into a 4K computer monitor to use it like a gaming PC.”

GamesRadar+ called the PS5 Pro “a gorgeous piece of kit for the tech-invested player” but said, “The PS5 Pro only suits its price tag in niche circumstances, but it does deliver on its promise to improve both graphics and framerates. That $699.99 / £699.99 MSRP is still difficult to justify, particularly to those using a standard living room setup with a 50 - 65-inch TV. Those using a large display or a monitor are going to feel the benefits more keenly - especially if you have the funds to stay at the cutting edge of tech.”

“I hope that one day the PS5 Pro really shows off what it can do to elevate games, but for now, this is a console you should get only if you've got cash to spare”

The Washington Post said “The PlayStation 5 Pro difference is real — but tricky to spot” in its review, and explained, “The PS5 Pro, which comes with a generous 2 terabytes of storage, promises higher fidelity visuals, and it meets that promise. These games do look sharper (most of the time) and perform better (all the time). The problem occurs when you realize the fidelity can’t get much higher, especially considering the limited library of games today that take advantage of the performance boost.”

“The headline graphical upgrades aren’t truly groundbreaking and if you’re not a PlayStation fanatic or graphics obsessive then you can likely skip the Pro.”

GameSpot was also underwhelmed by the PS5 Pro, saying, “I hope that one day the PS5 Pro really shows off what it can do to elevate games, but for now, this is a console you should get only if you've got cash to spare and just want to know you have the latest version of the console. For everyone else, a standard PS5 will do just fine.”

TechRadar Gaming was perhaps the most upbeat about Sony’s new PlayStation 5 console, but still said: “The headline graphical upgrades aren’t truly groundbreaking and if you’re not a PlayStation fanatic or graphics obsessive then you can likely skip the Pro. Plus, the exclusion of a disc drive and stand, despite its position as an enthusiast console, is disappointing. But if you have an eye for detail, want to be at the bleeding edge of console tech, and want to get the most out of this PlayStation generation, then the PS5 Pro is the console to get.”

The running theme throughout every PS5 Pro review is that Sony’s console delivers on its promise to make games look and perform better, but it isn’t a dramatic enough of a difference – or even necessary most of the time – for most people to rush out and spend $699.99 on a PlayStation 5 Pro.

However, if you sit close to your TV or monitor, or have been longing for better performance and visual fidelity from recent PS5 game releases, the PlayStation 5 Pro will certainly appeal.

There are over 80 PS5 Pro enhanced games for Sony’s new console, and the increased performance means we’ll also see the number of PS5 games with ray tracing support and PS5 120fps games grow in the future.

