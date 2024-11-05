(Credit: The Shortcut)

🥇 PS5 Pro will soon be the best place to play some Xbox games

👀 Titles will look and run better on Sony’s new console

🤩 If you want the highest resolution and performance, PS5 Pro will appeal

💰 However, the console costs $699.99 and there’s still plenty of reasons to play on Xbox

The advent of the PS5 Pro means some Xbox games will play best on Sony’s new console, an unthinkable prospect all but a few years ago. And while the first lineup of PS5 Pro enhanced games are multiformat releases, it’s still an awkward situation for Microsoft knowing gamers have a better place to play its games than on Xbox hardware.

While Microsoft will be reluctant to roll out PS5 Pro updates for its flagship games soon, three releases will soon play best on PlayStation 5 Pro, and we can expect many more titles to drop in the future.

Of course, there are plenty of reasons you might prefer to still play these games on Xbox. Your friends might be on Xbox, you might prefer the controller, and the value proposition of Xbox Game Pass still can’t be beat. However, don’t expect the best resolution and frame rates on Xbox Series X anymore.

Games on this list are first-party or were once exclusive to Microsoft’s console for a period. We'll update it when more Xbox games get enhanced for PS5 Pro.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

(Credit: Activision Blizzard)

One of the biggest games of the year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a boon for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members as it’s available to subscribers for free, but the game will look and perform best on Sony’s PS5 Pro. The game is getting enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, and will offer higher resolution and frame rates, though it’s already one of many 120fps PS5 games and 120fps Xbox Series X games.

Diablo 4 + Vessel of Hatred

(Credit: Activision Blizzard)

Another game that now belongs to Xbox after its $69bn takeover of Activision Blizzard is Diablo 4. The dungeon crawler has been enhanced for PS5 Pro which means, despite technically being a first-party Xbox game, it will look better on PS5 Pro as opposed to Xbox Series X.

Palworld

Palworld launched on Xbox consoles and PC to record player numbers and became an enormous success on Xbox Game Pass. It became the biggest third-party launch on Xbox Game Pass with over seven million players. Despite being sued by Nintendo, Palworld is now available on PS5 after a timed exclusivity period on Xbox, and it’s going to be enhanced for PS5 Pro.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.