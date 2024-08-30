(Credit: The Shortcut/Andrea Piacquadio)

🤔 The PS5 Pro presents a new problem for Microsoft

😳 Now that Xbox games are on PlayStation, it could create an embarrassing situation

🤦‍♂️ Games that receive a PS5 Pro update will run better on Sony’s machine

🙅‍♂️ Microsoft also has no plans to release a PS5 Pro-like console of its own

Microsoft hasn’t enjoyed the same phenomenal success as Sony’s PS5 this generation, but at least it’s been able to say that the Xbox Series X is the most powerful home console you can buy. But those days are numbered.

Sony is set to announce the PS5 Pro during the first half of September, leaving Microsoft’s flagship machine in the dust from a technical perspective.

That might not seem like a huge worry – the Xbox Series X hasn’t left PS5 in head-to-head comparisons behind like many predicted, and Microsoft having the most powerful console on the market has done little to change its fortunes.

However, the PS5 Pro will expose a new problem entirely of Microsoft’s making: the PlayStation 5 Pro could be the best way to play previously exclusive Xbox games.

Whoopsie

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle could get enhanced for PS5 Pro. (Credit: MachineGames)

Microsoft’s strategy to bring its first-party titles to Sony’s system has initially paid off, boosting the company’s bank balance as games like Sea of Thieves found a new audience on PlayStation.

And more games are coming. Microsoft revealed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is heading to PS5 in the spring of next year, shortly after it releases on Xbox Series X|S on December 9, 2024.

The problem is there’s now a real chance that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will receive an update to take advantage of the PS5 Pro, which would suddenly make Sony’s console the best place to play Microsoft’s marquee title.

The same could be true of the rumored Forza Horizon 5 port, and every other title Microsoft brings to PS5 in the future. Just imagine if Starfield plays best on PS5 Pro – it’s a rather embarrassing situation for Microsoft and a frustrating one for Xbox Series X owners.

Whether you care about graphics and performance, it’s not a good look for Microsoft and it’s unlikely we won’t see some PS5 Pro-enhanced versions of its games on Sony’s system. Again, this is a problem entirely of Microsoft’s making.

No competition from Microsoft

Microsoft chose to offer more storage options for its existing consoles. (Credit: Microsoft)

Despite releasing the Xbox One X to rival the PS4 Pro last-gen, Microsoft is content to let Sony release the PlayStation 5 Pro unopposed as Xbox head Phil Spencer has all but ruled out releasing a mid-gen refresh of the Xbox Series X.

In an interview with IGN at Gamescom 2023, Spencer said “We’re at the end of the beginning” of the console generation for Xbox Series X|S. Spencer also told Eurogamer that new hardware “…should have a reason to exist that is demonstrably different than what came before. I think that’s important.”

Microsoft decided to release a digital-only version of its Xbox Series X and more storage options instead of an Xbox Series X Slim. It also hasn’t released any game-focused accessories like the PSVR 2 or PlayStation Portal – though an Xbox handheld is rumored to be in development.

Microsoft has, at least, committed to the next generation and assured fans that a new Xbox console is in development. But if it continues to let Sony provide solutions to every problem consumers may have – like a more powerful console – why would anyone choose Xbox when a new system like the PS6 does come around?

PS5 Pro pre-orders could start in late September, and it’s expected to cost between $599.99 and $699.99. The design of the PlayStation 5 console also leaked, and it seems like it will be similar to the PS5 Slim. It’s been a long wait, but all should be revealed soon.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.