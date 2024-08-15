🚘 The next Xbox game to end up on PS5 could be Forza Horizon 5

👀 Insiders believe the game could be revealed at Gamescom next week

✋ However, Windows Central has refuted this claim

🔜 Either way, it feels like a matter of time before Microsoft’s hit racer comes to PS5

Forza Horizon 5 might be announced for PS5 at Gamescom 2024, bringing one of Microsoft’s best-selling and critically acclaimed Xbox Series X games to Sony’s platform.

Multiple leakers have reported that Forza Horizon 5 will be the next major Xbox game to jump ship to Sony’s PS5. Posts by NateDrake and Shinobi602 on the forum Resetera suggested that PlayGround Games’ hit racer is coming to PlayStation 5.

Notable leaker exstas1s also dropped a Cinco De Mayo gif, an obvious nod to Forza Horizon 5 which takes place in Mexico.

However, Windows Central’s James Corden has since refuted the claims. “My sources indicate that Forza will not be announced for PlayStation next week. Although I can’t yet confirm what game, if any, will be announced as a port next week,” he said.

However, Corden hedges his bets by saying, “Shinobi602 is a rock-solid source, so I suspect it’s only a matter of time until he’s proven correct.”

Shift in strategy

Microsoft recently brought four Xbox-exclusive games to Sony’s console, representing an unprecedented shift in the console wars strategy. Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Grounded all made their way to PS5, and Microsoft has refused to rule out future titles.

The lack of clarity means speculation will continue to be rife whenever Microsoft releases a game, with many believing that Starfield and even Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will end up on PlayStation 5.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in November 2021 and is easily one of the best Xbox games you can buy. It achieved a 92 Metacritic score and has won multiple awards. The studio behind the game has since been tasked with rebooting Fable, which is set to release sometime next year.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.