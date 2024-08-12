(Credit: Tango Gameworks)

In a wonderful turn of events that few saw coming, Hi-Fi Rush developer Tango Gameworks has been acquired by PUBG publisher Krafton Inc.

The Japanese studio was unceremoniously shut down by Microsoft only a few months ago, which meant the death of critically acclaimed IPs like Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within, and the excellent Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Microsoft rightly received a heavy backlash for its decision to close Tango Gameworks so soon after it acquired the studio as part of its deal to take over ZeniMax. Tango Gameworks was the company’s only Japanese studio, and Hi-Fi Rush was easily one of the best Xbox games in quite some time.

Many even demanded that Microsoft’s CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer step down, which is a sentiment I shared at the time.

Saved by South Korea

South Korean publisher Krafton Inc., which owns PUBG: Battleground and The Callisto Protocol, said in a press release it “intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects.”

The company also added that it “intends to support the Tango Gameworks team to continue its commitment to innovation and delivering fresh and exciting experiences for fans.”

It’s fantastic to see Tango Gameworks live on after almost ceasing to exist, and the news will please gamers who enjoyed the studio’s catalog of titles. The acquisition also means Tango Gameworks’ next game will likely be a multi-format release.

Krafton said that the studio’s move from Microsoft will not impact Tango’s existing game catalog, which includes The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

It takes two to Tango

We might get The Evil Within 3 now. (Credit: Tango Gameworks)

The decision to close Tango Gameworks may come back to bite Microsoft if the studio’s next games are a commercial and critical success. However, when so many layoffs and studio closures have occurred, it’s refreshing to see a studio survive in these tumultuous conditions.

It’s unclear whether Tango retains full rights to its IP other than Hi-Fi Rush from the press release, but many will be hoping to see sequels to The Evil Within 2 and Ghostwire: Tokyo if it does.

There’s no doubt that Microsoft’s portfolio of games would have been stronger if it had retained Tango Gameworks – especially with Japanese consumers – and Krafton’s decision to acquire the studio will only raise more questions about why Microsoft pulled the plug.

