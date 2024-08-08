(Credit: The Shortcut/Nintendo/Rockstar)

The Nintendo Switch 2 will undoubtedly be supported by a creative and compelling lineup of first-party games featuring Nintendo’s iconic IP. However, having a more powerful system means Nintendo can access many of the best PS5 games and third-party hits that previously skipped its console.

According to analyst Paul Gale, a few major third party developers that underestimated the success of the Nintendo Switch are keen not to repeat their mistake and are working on big launch window releases for Nintendo’s next system.

There are countless titles that could come to Nintendo Switch 2, then, and there’s money to be made for third-party publishers who want to jump on the hype train before it leaves the station. Here are 5 games I want to see on Nintendo Switch 2.

Elden Ring

The best-selling game of 2022, Elden Ring is still a huge draw today, especially after its long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC recently dropped. Bringing Elden Ring to Nintendo Switch 2 seems like an excuse to print money, as the game is a perfect fit for handheld gaming and is one of the most popular titles on Valve’s Steam Deck.

It’s worth noting that the game is also available on PS4 and Xbox One, which means Nintendo’s latest hardware should be able to run the game without any issues. If Elden Ring did come to Nintendo Switch 2, it would also pave the way for Bandai Namco to bring other games in the series to Nintendo’s console, including Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3. Now wouldn’t that be nice?

Will it come to Nintendo Switch 2? Yes.

Walmart: Elden Ring + DLC

Yakuza 0

I think I speak for every gamer when I say it doesn’t matter which Yakuza games come to Nintendo Switch 2 – we want to see Kiryu Kazuma and the gang on Nintendo’s new platform. Ports of Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and even the latest Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name would all be warmly welcomed (if technically feasible).

Sega has kept the Yakuzu series away from Nintendo Switch, despite the console being capable of running older titles. The last time Nintendo fans were treated to a Yakuza game was on Wii U and it was only released in Japan. That has to change.

Will it come to Nintendo Switch 2? Hard to tell.

Resident Evil 4

It’s easy to forget that Resident Evil 4 started life as a Nintendo GameCube exclusive before being ported to countless platforms. It would be fitting to see Capcom’s impressive remake of Leon’s perilous adventure come to Nintendo Switch 2, and it isn’t too hard to fathom considering the game is already Steam Deck verified and an iPhone 15 Pro port exists.

The Resident Evil 4 remake was one of the best games of 2023, and a Switch 2 port with IR pointer controls would appeal to those who loved the Wii port of Capcom’s classic third-person shooter. Pack in the DLC to create a “Deluxe” version of the game, and you’ve got an instant big seller for Nintendo’s new console.

Will it come to Nintendo Switch 2? Yes.

Walmart: Resident Evil 4

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar’s beloved Red Dead Redemption 2 is languishing on PS4 and Xbox One without a next-gen port on the horizon. The game eventually came to PC, but fans have been clamoring for Arthur Morgan to saddle up on modern-day consoles – but could that include Nintendo Switch 2?

Rockstar surprised everyone by porting Red Dead Redemption to Nintendo Switch, paving the way for the sequel to ride into town. But it isn’t a guarantee by any means. Rockstar’s porting practices don’t often make sense, as it chose to re-release Grand Theft Auto 5 on every platform under the sun but keep Red Dead Redemption 2 stuck on older consoles. Either way, countless people would love to see this happen.

Will it come to Nintendo Switch 2? Hard to tell.

Walmart: Red Dead Redemption 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Hi-Fi Rush will sadly serve as a painful reminder of the many mistakes of Microsoft’s management. One of the best Xbox games will never get a sequel, so the least Microsoft can do is port the game to Nintendo Switch 2 for more people to enjoy.

Hi-Fi Rush was one of several exclusive Xbox games that jumped ship from Xbox Series X to PS5, and due to its fairly modest graphics and performance requirements, there’s no doubt a more powerful Switch couldn’t run it.

Supposed screenshots of the main character Chai wearing a Switch-themed T-shirt leaked before the PS5 announcement, so this one feels like a matter of when, not if.

Will it come to Nintendo Switch 2? Yes.

Walmart: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Up next: Why there’s a chance Nintendo Switch 2 could fail

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.