Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake is one of several console-quality ports on the way to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and it will cost the same as the PS5 version of the game – $60.

On the App Store page, Resident Evil 4's pricing can be found under the "In-App Purchases" section on the game's product listing page (thanks, IGN).

If you were hoping for a discount or cheaper prices for iPhone 15 ports of some of the best PS5 games, you may have to think again. It appears that we’ll have to pay the same price as PS5 and Xbox Series X players have come to expect, so expect to pay around $40 to $70.

Resident Evil Village on iPhone 15 Pro will cost $40, which is likely down to the fact it’s an older title and already has a Mac port. Upcoming games like Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Assassin’s Creed Mirage should cost more, however, with Assassin’s Creed Mirage potentially being sold for $70.

At least with Resident Evil 4, ‘Universal Purchase’ is supported, which means you’ll get access to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac versions of the game. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case for Resident Evil Village.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: RE4 remake price on iPhone

💰 Resident Evil 4 remake will cost $60 on iOS devices

👉 That’s the same price as the game launched for on PS5 and Xbox Series X

🤷‍♂️ Expect to pay console prices for games on iPhone 15 Pro

👍 Some games include ‘Universal Purchase’ and work across multiple devices

Capcom has recently said it may have to start charging more for its titles on console, as it’s one of the few publishers that still sells its games for $60 as opposed to $70. The company’s president Harushiro Tsujimoto told Nikkei (per a translation from Kotaku) at this year’s Tokyo Game Show that developing costs for video games have become too high and retail prices don’t reflect those changes.

“Development costs are about 100 times higher than during the Famicom era, but software prices have not gone up that much,” Tsujimoto explained.

Take-Two and Activision were the first publishers to charge $70 for current-gen games, a move that was adopted by Sony and eventually Microsoft. If Apple’s latest devices are delivering console-quality games, expect to pay console prices.

Apple believes the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can be “the best game console”, but they’ll need the support of developers. Historically, premium titles haven’t sold well on mobile, with free-to-play games littered with microtransactions the norm.

We’ve also seen subscription services like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Premium/Extra rise to prominence, with gamers paying a monthly fee to access hundreds of games. It’s the Netflix model, essentially, and has only put more scrutiny on the value of a $70 game.

Apple has its own subscription service in Apple Arcade, so could we see a higher tier that also includes console games in the future? We’ll have to wait and see.

If developers can deliver a comparable experience to consoles, then the price point for Resident Evil 4 is certainly justified. However, if the iPhone 15 Pro ports fall short in terms of quality, it might be harder to stomach paying full price for a game you can enjoy elsewhere.

We’ll update our iPhone 15 Pro Max review when games are released for Apple’s flagship new phones to see whether they live up to expectations.