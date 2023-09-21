(Credit: Vincent Zhong)

I’m excited about the prospect of playing console-quality games on iPhone 15 Pro, and this video of Resident Evil Village running on Apple’s new device has only added fuel to the fire.

Apple claims that the iPhone 15 Pro will be “the best game console” because it fits in your pocket and is already a ubiquitous part of our daily lives. But people have understandably been skeptical, myself included.

However, a video from YouTuber Vincent Zhong has surfaced which shows how Capcom’s excellent survival horror game looks while running on the iPhone 15 Pro using a mobile game controller (skip to the 13:48 minute mark). But the real highlight is when Zhong hooks up the phone to a monitor.

Even though Zhong admits that the game doesn’t look quite as good on the external display as it does running on the iPhone 15 Pro – as you’d probably expect – it’s impressive to see Resident Evil Village in action nonetheless.

The game’s resolution is apparently locked to 1560 x 720 and it runs at 30fps, which obviously isn’t as good as what the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are capable of. However, Resident Evil Village isn’t playable on the Nintendo Switch, but it’ll soon be running natively on a smartphone. That’s quite the feat.

This isn’t the final version of the upcoming iOS port, either. There’s every chance optimizations are still taking place, and we could see more customization options that allow users to change the resolution and frame rate when hooked up to a TV.

Still, the appeal is obvious. Console-quality games on your phone, with the option to play them on a TV if you fancy. That’s a tantalizing proposition, and it’s why you can guarantee Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo will be worried about Apple’s new gaming push.