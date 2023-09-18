Apple has been hyping up the gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro ahead of its September 22 release date and has even claimed it will be “the best game console” when it releases.

However, Apple’s definition of what is “best” might not align with everyone’s thinking.

In an in-depth interview with IGN, three members behind the development of the iPhone 15 Pro shared the company’s ambitions and also revealed that it will be possible to hook your phone up to a TV for a big screen experience.

Interestingly, despite the fact the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to run games that were previously reserved for consoles and gaming PCS, Apple’s VP of platform architecture Tim Millet wouldn’t be drawn into comparisons with the PS5 vs Xbox Series X.

When asked how the iPhone 15 Pro will compare to Sony and Microsoft’s consoles, Millet said: “I mean, I will give you my quick answer, and that is that I think we're focused on the developers and the titles in the games. Less on trying to compete with consoles.

“I think console is just a convenient way for us to talk about the classic games and the types of games that the developers that we're targeting, the ones who have been successful in deploying there. We've done our best to try to deliver that same toolbox to the developers and we're working hard with them.”

While that might sound like a clever way of dodging the question, Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPhone product marketing, pitched why the iPhone 15 Pro has such amazing potential and could disrupt the gaming status quo.

“It is like everything you love and depend on, your device, your photo taking, your memory capturing, and now it's a powerhouse game console, but one that is in your pocket that you can take anywhere, game over different wireless networks, game on different titles, different ways that you get.

“I mean, it's remarkable how it all comes together. And so it's about those experiences and we're excited to have those titles and we're going to see more coming too.”

Apple’s senior director of GPU software Jeremy Sandmel followed up on this idea by saying that “the best game console is the one you have you”, which will be hard to argue with if Apple can really deliver console-like performance with its new devices.

I’m personally excited about the prospect of gaming on the iPhone 15 Pro, and believe it should worry Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Apple has flirted with gaming for some time now, and its Apple Arcade subscription is a great way of accessing the very best of what mobile has to offer without the usual caveats.

However, if the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max can deliver a comparable experience to a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, knowing you have access to an excellent gaming device that fits neatly into your pocket and has become integral to everyone’s daily life is a powerful proposition indeed.