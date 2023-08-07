(Credit: Rockstar Games)

The Red Dead Redemption is real, but if you were hoping for a significant improvement of Rockstar’s classic epic western adventure, think again.

The game is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 17 and includes the Undead Nightmare expansion pack. That’s great news for Switch fans, as the game has never been on Nintendo platforms before. However, it’s the PlayStation version that will really rile up fans.

Red Dead Redemption is coming to PS4 only and can be played on PS5 via backward compatibility. Rockstar hasn’t shared any specific details, but it seems like this is a straight port of the PS3 version and doesn’t include the game’s online multiplayer component. It’ll also run at 30fps, not 60fps, but should at least feature a resolution bump to 4K on PS5 Pro and 1440p on PS4 instead of the sub-720p resolution players had to stomach on PlayStation 3.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Red Dead Redemption remake

🤠 Red Dead Redemption is coming to Switch and PS4

🤡 However, it’s a bare-bones port and isn’t a remake

👍 The game includes the Undead Nightmare expansion and support for new languages

💰 It costs $49.99 and is out on August 17 digitally and October 13 physically

Rumors of a Red Dead Redemption remake or remaster began circulating after the game received certification in South Korea. It turns out that the reason this was the case is that the re-release of Red Dead Redemption on Switch and PS4 will include language support for Simplified and Traditional Chines, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Latin American Spanish, and – you guessed it – Korean.

Red Dead Redemption has been available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility for some time now and runs at 4K/30fps on Microsoft’s flagship console and 1440p/30fps on the Xbox Series S. Xbox players won’t be able to access the new languages, which is a shame, but they also don’t have to shell out $49.99 to play it again, either.

As disappointing as this Red Dead Redemption news is, John Marston’s journey through the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico is still one of the best experiences out there and it’s great to see it on Nintendo Switch.

The game’s story also follows the events of Red Dead Redemption 2, as the game sees Marston hunt down his form friends and outlaws Bill Williamson, Javier Escuella, and his former gang leader, Dutch van der Linde.

If you were hoping for a Red Dead Redemption remaster on PS5 and Xbox Series X, then, it looks like we can put those dreams to bed. But will we see a next-gen upgrade for Red Dead Redemption 2? Judging by this news, it’s extremely unlikely.